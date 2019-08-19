2020 Toyota Supra Gets New Look with BMW DNA

The car has a BMW engine as part of the collaboration with German automotive giants.

Toyota’s classic sports Supra has been revived by the company with an entirely new look, chassis, and engine. Toyota has collaborated with German automotive giant BMW for Supra 2020 and BMW Z4. However, there is so much of Toyota DNA in it, especially inside its new halo car. It is based on the FT-1 concept from 2014 with enhanced shape and curves. Chief designer at Toyota Alex Shen has described this car as ‘Function Sculpting’ and ‘Condensed Extreme’. The car is visually appealing with a dynamic design to keep them grounded at high speed.

Under the hood, Toyota has provided a 3.0-liter turbo inline-6 engine with dual variable valve timing with lift. This is a BMW engine that has been used a part of the collaboration, producing the output of 335 horsepower and a massive torque of 365 lb.-ft. This has been coupled with an eight-speed ZF 8HP automatic transmission. Moreover, Supra has terrific speed with clocking 0-60 mph in 4.1 seconds. The cargo space is of 10.1 cubic feet, which is a lot when you consider a sports car. There are 14-way adjustable seats with 4-way lumber and adjustable backrest width.

The comfortable seats are cladded in soft leather with Supra 3.0 premium upgrades. It has a wide display and an effective audio system to offer you the best entertainment. There is an option for a head-up display and Toyota Supra Connect for remote control app and concierge services. The expected fuel economy for Supra is 24/31/26 mpg for city/highway/combined. However, fuel economy would not be the matter of concern for Supra buyers. The expected price range for 2020 Toyota Supra is around US$ 53,990.