Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market An Array Of Graphics And SWOT Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Adhesives are materials, which have the ability to join two surfaces using linkage and consistent mechanisms. Adhesives play a major role in aircraft interior manufacturing. Aerospace adhesives are strong and fire & chemical resistant with superior bond performance and elasticity. Aerospace adhesives help maintain the interior quality of the aircraft without adding any additional weight. Increasing number of aircrafts, rise in interior renovation, and leasing of aircrafts also contribute to the growth of aerospace interior adhesives market.



Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market Taxonomy

The global aerospace interior adhesives market is segmented as follows;

On the basis of resin type,

Epoxy Resin

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

On the basis of aircraft type,

Single Aisle

Small Wide Body

Medium Wide Body

Large Wide Body

Regional Jets

On the basis of product type,

Seating

Inflight Entertainment

Galley

Stowage Bins

Lavatory

Panel

Others

On the basis of distribution,

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Leading Players in Aerospace Interior Adhesives Market Includes: Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Huntsman Corporation (U.S), Avery Dennison (U.S.), (France), Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), Arkema S.A., The 3M Company (U.S.), Delo Industrial Adhesives (Germany), Master Bond Inc. (U.S.), and Permabond LLC (U.K.).

Market Outlook

North America is the largest market for aerospace interior adhesives due to high demand for commercial and military aircraft in the region. Aviation is the preferred mode of transport over rail and road. Moreover, high investments made in the aerospace sector drives the growth of the aerospace adhesives market in North America. Need for developments in military aviation due to tensed political conditions across the globe has resulted in an increasing use of aerospace interior adhesives. The region leads the global aerospace interior adhesives market, in terms of value & volume, owing to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers in the region

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for aerospace interior adhesives. The region has witnessed robust developments in the aerospace sector during the recent past. This has led to a significant increase in demand for aircrafts. However, high losses and debt incurred to the national aircraft carriers of India and Malaysia have resulted in a relatively slow growth of the aerospace interior adhesives in this region

