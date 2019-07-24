‘Algorithmic Accountability Act’ Introduced in US, To Guard AI from Biases

If passed, the bill will hold large companies responsible for ensuring that their AI processes are unbiased and non-discriminatory

As Artificial Intelligence begins to have a deeper impact on human lives, there have been widespread calls for the establishment of some sort of a policing infrastructure, as the technology can easily be used for several kinds of malpractices. The US is one of the frontrunners in the technology, and naturally many across the country are demanding the need for regulatory measures. In response to this, US Senators Cory Booker and Ron Wyden, and a white house representative, Yvette Clarke, have introduced the “Algorithmic Accountability Act”, which will make it mandatory for large companies to regulate their AI abled practices, and protect their software from forming a bias or discriminatory opinions.

Nowadays, many companies are making use of AI abled features such as facial recognition, voice recognition, even advertisements are being issued with precise targeting with the help of AI. The penetrative power of AI, confirms the need for such measures. If the bill is passed, any company making more than US$ 50 million annually, or have information on a minimum of one million people or devices, will be needed to comply with the law. They will have to ensure that many factors in accordance to the law. The companies have to ensure that their algorithm does not breach the legal rights of the consumer at any point, nor should it attempt to predict or analyze user behavior.

Previously, some facial recognition AI failed to identify people of colored races, as the AI was extensively trained to identify white people. The companies will be required to avoid any such practices, even those which are inclined towards creating biased outcomes. As AI begins to play a pivotal role in all future innovations, there is an urgent need for such a regulatory framework.