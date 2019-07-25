Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Competitive Insights, Significant Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2026

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is white to pale in color crystalline powder, which is stable at room temperature. However, it may decompose when it is exposed to moist air or water. According to Oxford University Chemical Safety data, aluminum chloride hexahydrate has a melting point of 1000C. It is used to treat hyperhidrosis, which is excessive sweating. It works as an antiperspirant that works by affecting the sweat producing cells. It is easily soluble in water, ether, ethanol, chloroform, propylene glycol, and ethanol. It is predominantly used in metal processing and pharmaceutical industries for the production of aluminum metal, as a catalyst in chemical reactions. Moreover, it is also used in water treatment plants. Some studies claim that aluminum chloride hexahydrate has carcinogen properties that would cause breast cancer. However, these claims have not been validated due to ample proof.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2728

Market Outlook

Global aluminum chloride hexahydrate market size is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand for treated water during the forecast period (2019-2027). For instance, in 2016, around 49,922 MT of aluminum chloride hexahydrate was consumed by the water treatment industry, which is around 59% of consumption. Moreover, increasing demand for aluminum chloride hexahydrate from the global pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the market growth. However,

Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global aluminum chloride hexahydrate market, owing to increasing manufacturing activities in the region. Moreover, increasing demand for aluminum chloride hexahydrate from emerging economies such as India and China is also supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the food processing industry in South Asian countries such as Myanmar, Taiwan, and Indonesia is growing rapidly, which is driving the demand for aluminum chloride hexahydrate. North America holds the second largest market share in the global aluminum chloride hexahydrate market, owing to disciplined pharmaceutical industry and high presence of drug manufacturers. Furthermore, the Europe is expected to witness high demand for aluminum chloride hexahydrate, owing to the presence of drug manufacturing nations such as Italy, Germany, and Belgium. However, the rest of the world is expected to see a significant drop in the demand for aluminum chloride hexahydrate. This is owing to the nonexistence of pharmaceutical product manufacturers in various regions.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2728

Market Players

Some of the major players in the global aluminum chloride hexahydrate market include Wuxi Lansen Chemicals Co, Ltd, Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., IRO Group, Inc., Tianjin Flourish Chemical Co. Ltd., and Honeywell International, Inc.