Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market 2018-2026: Global economy,Financial Share, Prominent Players,Competitive Environment

Anti-counterfeit packaging is mainly meant to prevent brand imitation. It enables brand protection and enables customers to distinguish between original and counterfeit. Product imitations of clothing, electronics, pharmaceuticals and other consumer products are of poorer quality and do not meet stipulated safety standards. The imitations are sold in violation of law and cost the company vital revenue and affect brand image. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), counterfeiting costs the global economy US$ 250 Bn per year. An estimated of 10% of pharmaceuticals around the world are counterfeit, according to the WHO. Counterfeiting can take place anywhere across the supply chain and is difficult to regulate.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Taxonomy

On Basis of Technology

Coding & Printing Technology

RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)

Hologram

Security Labels

Packaging Designs

Others

The major players in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are SICPA Holding SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., SAVI Technology, Inc., Authentix Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

