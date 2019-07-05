Anti-Osteoporosis And Fracture Healing Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2026

Osteoporosis involves a condition, which results when the rate of bone tissue regeneration is much less than its breakdown, making the bones porous. Osteoporosis is more prevalent in female, where more cases occur after menopause due to decrease in estrogen hormone levels. In osteoporosis, the strength and structure of bones is affected, which increases the probability of occurrence of fractures, especially in hip region, wrists, and spine. An X-ray based scanning method, Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) or bone densitometry, is used for diagnosis of the condition. Osteoporosis has no clear symptoms, although is characterized by spine weakening and joint pain.

Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market Drivers

In the recent past, various regulatory bodies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and others approved new drugs for treatment of osteoporosis. Approval and launch of such new drugs are expected to drive global Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2017, Radius Health Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for TYMLOS (abaloparatide) injection, for treating postmenopausal women with osteoporosis who are at high risk of fracture. This drug reduces the occurrence of spinal cord and peripheral skeleton fractures in postmenopausal women.

Furthermore, key players are launching new treatment methods for osteoporosis in the market. For instance, in January 2016 Ahn-Gook Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a South Korea based pharmaceutical company, received approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for marketing of Binosto buffered alendronate in Korea. Alendronate reduces bone loss and buffering reduces the exposure of stomach and esophagus to acidified alendronate. Such new product launches are expected to fuel global Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market growth over the forecast period.

Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market Regional Analysis

North America anti-osteoporosis and fracture healing market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to new product launches. For instance, in September 2018, Zydus Pharma Inc. received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for launch of Risedronate Sodium delayed release tablets in America, a drug used for osteoporosis treatment in postmenopausal women.

In April 2018 Amgen Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company, received approval from Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for marketing of Prolia (denosumab) in Europe. Denosumab is used for treating bone loss associated with prolonged systemic glucocorticoid therapy in patients who are at increased risk of fracture. This is expected to drive the Europe anti-osteoporosis and fracture healing market growth over the forecast period.

In January 2018 Amgen Inc. and UCB S.A announced receiving approval for marketing of Evenity (romosozumab) drug in Japan by Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. Evenity is a bone forming agent which performs dual role of increasing bone formation and reducing bone resorption leading to reduced risk of fracture. These factors are expected to support global Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market growth over the forecast period.

Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market Restraints

Bisphosphonate pills, a commonly used medication for osteoporosis are not well absorbed in the stomach and are involved with side effects such as stomach upset and heartburn. In addition to this, increased awareness regarding osteoporosis, especially in women, has resulted in consumption of calcium and vitamin rich diet and adapting physiotherapeutic measures for prevention of occurrence of osteoporosis. These factors are expected to restrain global Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market growth over the forecast period.

Anti-Osteoporosis and Fracture Healing Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the anti-osteoporosis and fracture healing market are Radius Health Inc., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Eli, Lilly and Company Limited, and PhytoHealth Corporation.

