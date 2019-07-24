Anti-Skinning Agents Market : Worldwide Analysis and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026

The Anti-Skinning Agents Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The addition of anti-skinning agents to paint prevents the formation of skin, which is formed due to oxidation and polymerization of the binder at the paint-air interface. The anti-skinning agents inhibit or delay the oxidative processes, which lead to skin formation during both storage and application. They do not affect the color and film formation tendencies. The formation of skin is directly proportional to the temperature of the environment the paint is exposed to, and the solid content in the paint. Poor formulation, production faults and faults in processing also contribute to this problem. Also, the skin formed blocks the nozzles of the spray painting equipment and impair the appearance of the coat. The loss occurred due to skinning is estimated at 3-5%.



Anti-Skinning Agents Market Taxonomy

On basis of type of agent used

Oximes Butyraldoxime 2-butanone ketoxime (methylethylketoxime (MEKO)) Cyclohexanone oxime

Phenols Hydroquinone 2,6-di-t-butyl-4-methoxyphenol (BHT) O-alkylphenol Others

Others

Solvents

Retention Aids

On basis of Application

Solvent Borne

Sprayed

Incorporation

Water Borne

On basis of End User

Printing Inks

Industrial Woods

General Industrial

Decorative

Pigment Dispersions

Others

Composites

Automotive

Leading Players in Anti-Skinning Agents Market Includes: Borchers, Dura Chemicals, Gelest Inc., OMG Americas, Polyrheo Inc., GSFC Ltd., Arkema, and Troy Corporation.

Surging demand in Asia-Pacific Augmenting Market Growth

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to demand from the expansive construction industry, which in turn driving paints and anti-skinning agents market. The growing urbanization, rising paints and coatings industry, and rise in disposable incomes of the population are the major drivers for the burgeoning growth of anti-skinning agents in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, according to the India Paint Association, the paint industry in India is valued at US$ 7.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to US$ 10.8 billion by 2020.

Growth in the developed world i.e. North America and Europe is dependent on the market of the construction industry. These markets are matured and growth is typically slow than in emerging markets. With increased environmental regulations in these countries new technologies and products are been developing at a rapid pace. Hence, allowing the anti-skinning agent market to grow at a descent rate.

