Antimicrobial Catheter Market Shows Expected Growth from 2018-2026

Antimicrobial catheters are designed to protect patients from hospital acquired urinary tract infections (UTIs). Hospital-acquired or nosocomial urinary tract infections are initiated by using urinary catheters, which are inserted in urinary tract during the treatment of hospitalized patients. In case of urinary tract infection, which is associated with the catheters, the bacteria travel up to the bladder and cause infection. Most of the urinary tract infections occur due to the use of catheters made with non-ideal material. Use of non-ideal material can lead to colonization of microorganisms, which results into bacteriuria and infection. However, to overcome infections related to catheters, manufacturers are focusing on development of antimicrobial catheters with materials that are biocompatible, antimicrobial, and antifouling.

Antimicrobial Catheter Market – Drivers

Increasing initiatives by research firms to develop safe-to-use catheters is expected to increase the antimicrobial catheter market share. For instance, in March 2019, researcher at Brown University announced the development of a new antibacterial coating for intravascular catheters, which is expected to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections, the most common type of hospital-acquired infections.

Increasing incidences of Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI) is expected to boost growth of the antimicrobial catheter market. For instance, in April 2015, according to the research study results For Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI) And Antibiotics Sensitivity Pattern from Confirmed Cases of CAUTI in Tertiary Care Hospitals, published in Clinical Microbiological journal, out of 1380 catheterized patients, 34 developed CAUTI. The overall incidence was 4.59 per 1000 catheter days.

Antimicrobial Catheter Market- Restraints

However, product recall for antimicrobial catheters is a major issue, which is hampering the antimicrobial catheter market growth. For instance, in October 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a product recall notices to Rochester Medical Corp. to recall its Magic3 Antibacterial Hydrophilic Intermittent Catheter, owing to misbranding (mislabeling) of the product. The product was labeled as an Antibacterial Hydrophilic Intermittent Catheter instead of an Antibacterial Intermittent Catheter (no hydrophilic coating).

Antimicrobial Catheter Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global antimicrobial catheter market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of CAUTIs in the region. For instance, in June 2016, according to report published in Modern Healthcare, CAUTIs were a major cause of hospital-acquired infection in the US and incidences of these infections have increased in the recent past.

Furthermore, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to increasing product launches in this region. For instance, in April 2018, a urinary catheter coated with new bacteria resistant materials, developed by the University of Nottingham, received CE marking for use by hospitals in the U.K. and other countries in Europe. The devices were trialed in 6 hospitals across the U.K.

Antimicrobial Catheter Market- Key Players

Key players operating in the antimicrobial catheter market include, C. R. Bard, Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, and Teleflex Incorporated.