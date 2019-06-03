Apple Serves Military Veterans Giving Access To Health Records

A significant collaboration between Apple and the healthcare systems to cater the military veterans.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stated “We have great admiration for veterans, and we’re proud to bring a solution like Health Records on iPhone to the veteran community,” This statement comes into limelight after, Apple announced that the military veterans under the US Department of Veterans Affairs will have access to their medical data on the iPhone Health Records app. Apple commented in a press release, “This means VA patients will get a single, integrated snapshot of their health profile whenever they want quickly and privately”. Such a data is encrypted and can be accessed only with the help of a passcode. The company is right when it says that the military will be more productive when they know more about their bodies and it’s functioning. This will help the veterans experience improved healthcare.

In 2018,Apple announced to join hands with around 100 hospitals and 39 healthcare centers becoming one of the major healthcare system in the US. The company not only introduced this for the deserving veterans, but also launched a program in December, 2018 that gave 10% discount on its range of products to encourage duty veterans, members of the U.S. Military and their families.

However, Apple is not the only company that has made such exceptional initiatives in the health area. For instance, Amazon had recently stated that it will soon start selling a kind of software that can read medical records and tell the patients more about the treatment. Furthermore, Google announced that it has applied patent for Artificial Intelligence that can recognize the health records to serve their patients better.