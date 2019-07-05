Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market Major Trends and Growth

HIV diagnostics plays a major role in HIV prevention, treatment, care, and other support services. The diagnosis of HIV includes testing services in health-care facilities, free-standing sites, and a wide range of community-based approaches along with HIV self-testing. Developments such as home testing represent new and major opportunities for addressing HIV among men who have sex with men (MSM). According to the UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS, 2018 data, Asia Pacific recorded around 5.2 million people living with HIV in 2017.

The Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market size was valued at US$ 301.1 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Governments of various countries in Asia Pacific are taking initiatives to create awareness regarding HIV among people due to high prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the region. This in turn is increasing adoption of HIV diagnostic instruments and test kits. Low literacy rate coupled with unawareness regarding transmission mode on HIV, changing lifestyle, and unsafe sex are some of the factors leading to increasing number of HIV cases. In order to lower the disease incidence and increase life expectancy of infected patients, governments of various countries along with NGOs are focusing on improving HIV diagnostics and making them easily accessible to the general population.

In 2014, UNAIDS, the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS, is engaged in global efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 and is a part of the UN Sustainable Development Goal. According to UNAIDS targets, by 2020, 90% of all people living with HIV will know HIV status and 90% of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy. Furthermore, around US$ 3.7 billion was available in 2017 for the AIDS response in Asia Pacific, according to UNAIDS.

Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market Restraints

Several variants of the virus are found worldwide and some variants tend to be more prevalent in certain geographies than others. Testing kits, when not designed to accommodate this variation, can provide incorrect results. Furthermore, inadequacy of competent healthcare personnel, unreliability of test results, and poor staff attitudes are other major factors driving patients away from HIV screening. For instance, in June 2017, Health Sciences Authority (HSA), Singapore; recalled 9 lots of HIV screening test kits, after it was found that the kits could result in false negative results for some people in the early stages of HIV infection. Furthermore, lack of awareness regarding testing procedures, inaccessibility to testing sites, inconvenient testing hours, and cost of testing are also negatively impacting Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market growth.

Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market – Country Insights

Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market revenue is expected to foresee significant growth over the forecast period. The market in India is expected to be a major driver for Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market growth, owing to high prevalence of HIV epidemic in India, with major cases concentrated among sex workers, homosexuals, people who inject drugs, and transgenders. For instance, according to Avert, 2.1 million people were suffering from HIV in 2017 in India.

Increasing HIV testing and counselling facilities in India is driving demand for HIV-based diagnostic products. For instance, according to National AIDS Control Organization’s (NACO) 2017-2018 annual report, the number of HIV testing and counselling sites in India increased from 67 in 1997, to around 23,400 facilities in 2017. Furthermore, between April 2016 and April 2017, around 18.6 million general users accessed these services, surpassing India’s annual testing target of 14 million.

Asia Pacific HIV Diagnostics Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Asia Pacific HIV diagnostics market include, Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Atomo Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Inc., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., MedMira Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Danaher Corporation.

