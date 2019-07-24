Asparagus Market To Make Huge Impact In Near Future Basic Influencing Factors Driving The Industry 2018–2026

The Asparagus Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Asparagus is a spring vegetable, herbaceous and high value flowering perennial plant with stout stems with much branched, feathery foliage. It is a member of lily family which also includes leeks, garlic, and onion. One of the key factors for the growth of asparagus market is that it aids in bone health and blood clotting as asparagus contains vitamin K, vitamin C, folates and little bit of tryptophan. Increasing consumer demand for organic products made of asparagus has made organic crop production one of the fastest growing segments of asparagus market. Asparagus helps consumer to boost their immunity, enhance brain function and at some extent, fight cancer is projected to the growth of asparagus market. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits of consuming asparagus among population is expected to the growth of asparagus market.

Asparagus Market Taxonomy-

On the basis of color, the global market is classified into:

White

Green

Purple

On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

Canned

Fresh

Frozen

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global market is classified into:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

On the basis of End-use, the global market is classified into:

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Food and beverages

Cosmetics

Others



Leading Players in Asparagus Market Includes: Altar Produce, DanPer, Limgroup, TEBOZA Asparagus, Viru(Natural Ahead), , Cutter Asparagus Seed, Mazzoni S.p.A., Walker Plants, Spargelhof Elsholz, ILIOS –The Greek Asparagus Company, California Asparagus Seed and Transplants, Inc., Gourmet Trading Company and Motta Produce.

Asparagus Market Outlook-

Europe is the largest manufacturer of asparagus followed by North America and Western Asia. Presently, asparagus is used in starter and salad in restaurants led to growth of the asparagus market. Cost of packaging, cooling transportation is relatively high which increases the price of asparagus. The U.S. consumption of fresh asparagus increased rapidly as compared to canned asparagus and frozen asparagus enabling opportunities for exporting countries to be able to provide out of season produce. According to Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, asparagus is a low calorie, nutritious vegetable that is high in vitamin C and iron and one cup of asparagus contains 3 grams of protein which leads to the high production of asparagus market, hence is expected to fuel the growth of asparagus market during the forecast period. According to Non-Traditional Agricultural Exports, asparagus is the chief product in Peru. Peruvian exports enhanced due to competitiveness which originated from favorable climate, soil, labor and production factors.

