Asphalt Additives Market Valuation 2018 – Outlook , Trends & Forecast 2026

Asphalt additives Market report 2018-2026 focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Asphalt additives market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Asphalt additives Industry.

Asphalt additives are chemicals or substances that are added to asphalt to modify the final outcome of asphalt binder. Asphalt additives are materials that enhance the adhesive force between aggregates and asphalt cements preventing cracking, unraveling and deformation. Asphalt additives offers various advantages such as improved pavement performance, rutting resistance, reduced thermal cracking, reduced moisture damage and stripping resistance. Asphalt additive are generally used in road surfaces, airports, parking lots, runway, roofing, road construction and road paving.

Asphalt Additives Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into:

Polymeric modifiers

Chemical modifiers

Adhesion promoters

Anti-strip

Emulsifiers

On the basis of function, the global market is classified into:

Warm mix

Cold mix

Hot mix

Asia Pacific and Middle East regions have increasing demands of asphalt additives, due to their reusable applications. Expansion in various geographies is a key strategy adopted by the major players in the asphalt additives market. IN September 2015, CalPortland completed expansion of the business in California which will add to the manufacturing capacity of the company. Evonik, Tr Chem Industries, DuPont Evalay, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Akzo Nobel, Kao Corporation, Delta Companies and Arr. Maz CalPortland, AkzoNobel N.V., Tri-Chem Industries, Ingevity, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman International LLC, Kao Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ArrMaz, and The Arkema Group are the potential companies operating in asphalt additive market industry.

There are Multiple Chapter to display the Global Asphalt additives market some of them As Follow

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Asphalt additives , Applications of Asphalt additives , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Asphalt additives , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Asphalt additives Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The Asphalt additives Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Asphalt additives ;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Natural preservative, Chemical preservative, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Global Asphalt additives .

