Attention-bias Modification Treatment App Market Projected to Grow Steadily During 2018-2026

Attention-bias Modification Treatment App (ABMT)

A recent development in the technology has led to a new system called Attention-bias Modification Treatment App (ABMT) also known as Cognitive Bias Modification (CBM). Researchers from the Association for Psychological Science suggests that playing video games based on the Attention Bias Modification Training (ABMT) app for as little as 25 minutes can help alleviate anxiety in adults. Though still in its nascent stage of implementation, Attention Bias Modification Training shows promise among the scientific community for the treatment of anxiety. With increasing use of smartphones, psychological scientists find this technology an opportunity to develop treatment for mental health problems like anxiety and depression.

Get The PDF Brochure : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/14

Cognitive Bias Modification (CBM) is an established mobile app platform for treating anxiety. It is a scientifically validated approach to help people train their habits of thought or cognitive process in the positive direction. Psych Me Up!, HappyTap and Mood Mint are some of the mobile applications that help reducing anxiety. Currently the treatment through this technology seems to be promising in adults. Studies in pediatric population are underway. Studies conducted so far reflects successful reduction in attention to negative aspects and threats, reduced anxiety vulnerability and a high degree of reliability.

Treatment for anxiety depends on the severity of the condition. Moreover, there are new options introduced frequently in the global market. These treatment options vary from medication to web-based platforms. These days even smart phones can help lower anxiety. For mild symptoms of anxiety changes in lifestyle, regular physical exercise, and reducing stress levels is recommended. One can also try e-therapies, which people can access from anywhere. For moderate to severe symptoms psychological or medical treatments are preferred. Now, with the advancement of technology, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can also be recommended by the healthcare professional.

Request For Customizatoin : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/14

Anxiety results in bias attention and thinking. An attention bias is the tendency to spontaneously and unconsciously select the information from the totality of sensory information one receives. For instance, when the attention of a person focuses more on negative aspects, the mind is trained to think in a pessimistic frame. On the other hand, if one practices to drive his/her attention towards positive aspects in life, this can help in building a more confident, and optimistic mindset. The biasness created owing to the stress, depression or any other form of anxiety can make the condition more sever.

ABMT is yet a short-term Therapy Option

Further research into this technology is required to establish the effectiveness of it in the treatment of anxiety and gain trust among the healthcare experts. With the worldwide access to this technology, patients’ across the world can benefit from this. However, some may argue that some free web and mobile based platforms offer free services to decrease anxiety in patients. But the Attention-bias Modification Treatment App is developed with proper research and with the help of psychology specialist to specifically train the mind and change the thinking approach that will reduce anxiety. ABMT is becoming a credible treatment for anxiety, which will rival cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other common therapies.