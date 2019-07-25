Since last few years, bacteriophages have been researched as a new alternative to antibiotics. In this therapy, the viruses are used to inject their genetic material into bacteria and use their host machinery to multiply themselves. This phage therapy are used to treat or to prevent bacterial infections in the patients’ body. Phage-based treatment has been shown as an attractive opportunity to cope with persistent bacterial infections. Increasing use of bacteriophage therapy in diagnostic sector, and in veterinary medicines expected to drive the global bacteriophage therapy market growth. Bacteriophage has also significantly played an important role in research field of molecular biology and biotechnology sector widening the potential areas of drug discovery.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market-Drivers

The global bacteriophage therapy market growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of foodborne disease, which can be result of spoilage of food due to pathogenic bacteria, and viruses. For instance, according to centers for disease control and prevention (CDC) 2018 report, CDC estimates that each year 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die in the U.S.

Increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacteriophage therapy drive global bacteriophage therapy market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, published a list of global priority pathogens comprising 12 species of bacteria categorized into critical, high, and medium priority based on their level of resistance.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market-Restraints

The high cost therapy of bacteriophage therapy, which may restrain the global bacteriophage therapy market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in the Phage Therapy Centre at Georgia, phage therapy cost would range from US$ 2,500 for outpatient care to US$ 20,000 for in-patient treatment.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market-Regional Analysis

North America holds dominant position in global bacteriophage therapy market, owing to increase in bacteriophage clinical trail. For instance, according to UC San Diego Health 2019 study, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given clearance for the clinical trail in the U.S. to test IV administered bacteriophage based therapy to kill drug resistance.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in global bacteriophage therapy market, owing to increasing government initiatives and biotechnology infrastructures. For instance, according to National Action Plan 2017, government launched Vitalis Phage therapy in India to treat antibiotic resistance infection.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market-Competitive landscape

Key players operating in the Bacteriophages Therapy Market include, AmpliPhi Bioscience Corporation, EnBiotix, Inc., iNtoDEWorld, Phage International, Fixed Phage limited, Locus Bioscience, and Pherecydes Pharma.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market-Taxonomy

The global bacteriophages therapy market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By Type

Lytic

lysogenic

By Application

Diagnostic

Antimicrobial Drug Discovery

Veterinary medicines

By Region