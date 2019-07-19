Ballistic Composites Market Revenue : Growth drivers and Trends 2019 – 2026

Ballistic Composites Market

The report analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast.

Market Insights:

Ballistic composites are the raw materials for several military applications such as law enforcement vests, helmets, and body and vehicle armors. These materials absorb the impact energy caused by explosives. Ballistic composites are predominantly used by military and law enforcement organizations. These composites are restricted to use by civilians, as several countries have rules and regulations barring civilians from possessing armors in most countries. This in turn, is expected to restrain growth of the market. Advancements in technology related to combat weapons and explosives over the recent past is increasing the threat at the battlefield. This in turn is increasing the demand for protective equipment to counter highly enhanced weapons, thus boosting growth of the ballistic composites market. Moreover, increasing demand for lightweight and flexible armor to enable mobility is augmenting market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global ballistic composite market include BAE Systems, Barrday Corporation, DSM, Dupont, FY Composites OY, Gaffco Ballistics, Gurit, Honeywell International Inc., M Cubed Technologies, Inc., MKU Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials, PRF Composites, Royal Ten Cate NV, Southern States LLC, and Teiji.

