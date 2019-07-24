Benzene Toluene Xylene Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

The Benzene Toluene Xylene Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Benzene Toluene Xylene Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Benzene Toluene Xylene market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Benzene Toluene Xylene Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Benzene toluene xylene (BTX) is co-product formed during ethylene production process. These aromatic compounds are the main building blocks of essential petrochemical products. BTX are mainly produced from various processes of petrochemical industry which are used in manufacturing of chemicals, intermediates and consumer products such as paints, thinner, rubber product, adhesives, ink, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products. Benzene Toluene Xylene are present naturally in gasoline and also used as additives in gasoline. BTX are also used as additives in various simulation fluids to improve the flow of hydrocarbon during production.

Benzene Toluene Xylene Market Taxonomy

Process On the basis of Process, Benzene Toluene Xylene Market is classified into: Catalytic Reforming Steam Cracking Hydrodealkylation Coke Oven Light Oil Others

Feedstock On the basis of feedstock, Benzene Toluene Xylene Market is classified into: Crude Oil Naphtha Coal Natural Gas Others

Derivative On basis of Derivatives, Benzene Toluene Xylene Market is classified into: Benzene Ethylbenzene Cumene Cyclohexane Aniline Others Toluene Benzene Xylene Toluene diisocyanate Solvents & Others Xylene Terephthalic acid Phthalate Anhydride Solvents & Others



Leading Players in Benzene Toluene Xylene Market Includes: Exxon Mobil Corporation, UOP LLC Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC. Ashland Inc. Celanese Corporation, DEZA a. s., Honeywell UOP, Huntsman Corporation , INEOS AG, Oil Refineries Ltd., and Petrochem Carless

Asia-Pacific is the largest, and fastest-growing market

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Benzene Toluene Xylene market. BTX is used as a polyester for the manufacturing of rubber, leather, as well as in textiles. Major manufacturers are now shifting their production units to the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America in order to capitalize on major economies of scale in these regions.

The low feedstock cost and increasing industrialization in Asia Pacific are the major factors positioning it as the largest and fastest growing market for BTX. Also, benzene is majorly used in the production of SBR and polycarbonates. Thus, the growing automotive and construction industry in Asia-Pacific region is fueling growth of SBR and polycarbonates, which in turn is augmenting growth of benzene toluene xylene market. In North America, the availability of abundant and cheap raw material from exploiting shale gas reserves is expected to lend major growth traction to the petrochemical industry, which in turn will augment growth of the BTX market in the region.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Benzene Toluene Xylene market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.