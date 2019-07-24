Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market 2018-2026 Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Market Dynamics, Applications

Bilirubin is a yellow-substance, an unwanted product, primarily synthesized during the normal breakdown of heme. Heme is a component of hemoglobin, which is found in red blood cells (RBCs). Liver processes bilirubin and eliminates it from body.

Around 250-350 milligrams of bilirubin is synthesized daily in a normal healthy adult, and around 85% of bilirubin are derived from red blood cells that are damaged or degraded, and the remaining amount is derived from bone marrow or liver. High level of bilirubin in blood of a person may cause jaundice, a condition where skin and/or whites of the eyes turn yellowish in color.

Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market Drivers

Bilirubin assay kits are widely used for the diagnosis of liver dysfunction, jaundice, hemolytic Anemia, and metabolic disorders, including hepatitis and gall bladder block. According to the data published by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, about 60% of all newborn babies in the U.S. suffer from jaundice, some babies are more likely to have severe jaundice and higher bilirubin levels than others. According to the same source, it was estimated that in 2016, around 4.9 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with some kind of liver disease.

High incidences of jaundice and liver related diseases is expected to be a major driving force for bilirubin colorimeter assay market growth during the forecast period.

Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market Regional Analysis

North America Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market, owing to high presence of key players in the region and rapid research and development activities done by these players. For instance, BioVision Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Cell Biolabs, Inc. are some U.S.-based players, which provide wide range of bilirubin assay kits in North America.

Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market Restraint

Low presence of healthcare facilities and healthcare providers who may provide diagnosis test for liver related diseases in emerging economies such as Africa is expected to be a major factor restraining growth of the market.

Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market Key Players

Key players operating in global Bilirubin Colorimeter Assay Market include: Cell Biolabs, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Tulip Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., BioVision Inc., Euro Diagnostic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Excel Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Express Biotech International, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Abbott Laboratories