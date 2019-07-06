Bioinformatics Platforms Market – 2019 Global Strategic Business Report Covering 2019-2024

Rapid development of next generation sequencing technology has increased the amount of available microbial genomes. Such increasing amount of microbial genome sequences has led to a growing demand for bioinformatics platform tools that support the comparison of closely related genomes. Bioinformatics platform combines statistical analysis modules to enable faster and easier analysis and integration and visualization of different types of big data generated through analysis of microbial genomes. Various bioinformatics tools for comparative analyses on gene level have been developed such as IMG/M, MicrobesOnline, MBGD, Roary, and EDGAR.

Bioinformatics Platforms Market Drivers

Increasing focus of key players on accelerating drug discovery and development process is expected to aid in the bioinformatics platforms market growth. Pharmaceutical companies, non-profit organizations, and healthcare regularity organizations are increasingly utilizing funds and their capabilities in drug discovery and development process. Growing focus by these players in leveraging bioinformatics platforms for increasing the effectiveness in drug discovery and development process is expected to propel growth of the bioinformatics platforms market. Various government funding initiatives such as Innovate UK and Horizon 2020 offer businesses and research organizations with grants to help in driving their scientific research. Innovate UK is the UK’s innovation agency and part of UK Research and Innovation. The program supported two companies, Adorial Pharma Limited and C4X Discovery for the development of a novel mathematical-based system of drug discovery.

Moreover, major players in the market are focused on adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand their market presence. For instance, in April 2014, Dassault Systemes, a 3DEXPERIENCE company that develops 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, acquired Accelrys, Inc. Moreover, in May 2014, Dassault Systemes launched BIOVIA with integration of 3DEXPERIENCE technologies from Dassault Systemes and life sciences & material sciences applications from Accelrys. BIOVIA is a software company which provides scientific enterprise software for chemical, materials and bioscience research for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, energy and chemical industries.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2664

Bioinformatics Platforms Market Regional Analysis

North America followed by Europe is expected to witness the highest market share in the global bioinformatics platforms market over the forecast period. This is owing to high presence and increasing mergers and acquisitions of key players, high adoption of new and advanced technology, and increasing research and development funding activities in these regions.

For instance, in October 2013, Qiagen acquired CLC Bio, a Denmark-based bioinformatics software company. CLC Bio was focused on developing and marketing software for analyzing genomic data from next-generation sequencing platforms and conventional Sanger sequencing instruments. The acquisition integrated CLC Bio’s product portfolio including CLC Genomics Workbench, CLC Main Workbench, and CLC Genomics Server to Qiagen’s portfolio.

Increasing development of high-throughput bioinformatics platform leads to a constant boost in the volume of data available for analysis, resulting in data deluge. Such large amount of data leads to an increasing need for analysis, annotation, retrieval, and storage. Moreover, consideration of storage and processing, as well as the transfer of data between collaborating partners, are often involves integration of advanced software and hardware support.

Bioinformatics Platforms Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global bioinformatics platforms market include, Affymetrix, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, ID Business Solutions, Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., GenoLogics Life Sciences Software, Inc., and Illumina, Inc.

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2664

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr.Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email:[email protected]