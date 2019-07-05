Bioresorbable Implants Market | Global Market Detailed Study 2018-2026 and More…

Bioresorbable implants play a major role in advance healthcare, as they support and improve damaged biological structure. Bioresorbable implants are biologically integrated into the body, which gradually decomposes after a stipulated time.

The global bioresorbable implants market size was valued at US$ 5,543.1 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Bioresorbable implants are used in various dental, orthopedic, and other surgeries. Moreover, high prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel demand for cardiovascular surgeries, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) May 2017, factsheet around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular disease in 2016, accounting for 31% of all worldwide deaths.

Moreover, increasing incidences of trauma associated with skeletal injuries is propelling growth of the bioresorbable implants market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet 2018, road accidents cause around 20 and 50 million injuries annually around the world. Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among people aged between 5 and 29 years, and more than 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes globally. However, safety issues due to bioresorbable implants are expected to hinder the market growth. According to the October 2014 report of National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), various adverse events of material used in bioresorbable implants are reported, such as polyglycolide that lead to swelling and cyst formation.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2478

North America holds dominant position in the global bioresorbable implants market, owing to high prevalence of cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association, 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for around 17.3 million deaths annually worldwide, where an estimated 23.3 million people are expected to die from cardiovascular disease by 2030. For instance, Sirolimus-eluting Iron Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffold System developed by Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is under study and estimated to complete study in April 2023. Moreover, increase in geriatric population in this region is expected to propel demand for osteoporosis and osteoarthritis cases, which in turn is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to International Osteoporosis Foundation statistics, osteoporosis cause more than 8.9 million fractures annually worldwide, resulting in an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds and around 1.6 million hip fractures occur worldwide each year.

Moreover, key players in the market are focused on receiving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for novel products to treat patients. For instance, Boston Scientific, which launched its SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Drug-Eluting Stent System consist of platinum, chromium metals. This stent is highly accepted amongst physician worldwide because of its optimal healing property and providing treatment option for complex cases.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global bioresorbable implants market include Bioretec Ltd., CONMED Corporation, Depuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2478

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr.Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email:[email protected]