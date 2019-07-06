Bipolar Disorders Treatment Market 2019 Data Source, Methodology, Analyst Introduction Company (Top Players) Profiles and forecast to 2026

Bipolar disorder is related to mental health and can be characterized as drastic changes in mood, energy levels, and ability to perform daily tasks. The mood typically shows two types of episodes – manic and depression. There are four types of bipolar disorders: Bipolar I, Bipolar II, Cyclothymic, and other specified and non-specified bipolar and related disorders. All these types show similar symptoms but the severity varies. Bipolar disorder can be treated with treatments such as mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, antidepressants, and anticonvulsants.

Global Bipolar Disorders Treatment Market Drivers

Key players in the global bipolar disorder treatment market are focusing on research and development of novel drugs that aid in the treatment of bipolar disorders. This in turn is expected to drive the global bipolar disorder market growth. For instance, in February 2019, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. reported Phase III clinical trial evaluation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of manic attacks in bipolar disorder I. The study was conducted to confirm the effectiveness of brexpiprazole for a duration of 2-3 weeks, in double-blind and placebo-controlled trials. It was found that the drug was well tolerated by the patients.

Furthermore, in July 2018, a team of researchers from Novartis International AG studied on digital measurement tools for bipolar disorders so that accurate drug can be given for an effective treatment. Until now, these disorders are identified by conventional methods and no definitive tool is available, which tests the spinal fluid present in the brain. According to the researchers, these digital measurement tools may help in diagnosis of bipolar disorder and will increase the efficacy of drugs.

Moreover, intervention of medical adherence tools (such as electronic adherence monitoring devices) to increase treatment adherence in patients with bipolar disorders may improve outcomes in the treatment of bipolar disorder patients. It ensures that medication is properly taken and it is done so by ways such as psychoeducational and family communication interventions, cognitive behavior therapy, manipulating the packaging of the drugs, simplifying a dosage regimen with pill boxes, medication organizers, blister packaging, or coordinating dosage times with the daily activities of patients.

Therefore, increasing research and development of novel tools for diagnosis of bipolar disorders is expected to support the global bipolar disorders treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Bipolar Disorders Treatment Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global bipolar disorder treatment market. Presence of leading manufacturers such as Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer Inc., and AbbVie Inc in the region has supported North America bipolar disorders treatment market. Moreover, ongoing research and development in bipolar disorder treatments by companies such as Sage Therapeutics is expected to support North America bipolar disorders treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Sage Therapeutics is working on Sage-217 drug for major depressive episode of bipolar disorder. The drug has completed phase-II of clinical trials in March 2019. Such key developments are expected to boost the global bipolar disorder treatment market growth.

Furthermore, key players from other markets have also received approvals for their novel products in the U.S. For instance, Allergan (Ireland-based company) received Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) expansion on Varylar in 2017, which aids in the treatment of bipolar disorders.

Moreover, increasing initiatives from various governments and organizations to spread awareness regarding mental health also supports the global bipolar disorders treatment market growth. For instance, Mental Health America celebrates the month of May as the Mental Awareness Month. The organization offers various other organizations a toolkit designed for the patients with chronic conditions. These factors are expected to support global bipolar disorders treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Bipolar Disorders Treatment Market Restraints

Side effects related with drugs used in the treatment of bipolar disorders is expected to negatively affect adoption of these drugs, thereby hindering the lobal bipolar disorder treatment market growth. For instance, in July 2018, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York conducted a study on pregnant women suffering from bipolar disorder to evaluate lithium drug, which is used as mood stabilizer. The study found that infants of these pregnant women were born with congenital disease. Such side effects of drugs can obstruct the global bipolar disorder treatment market growth.

Global Bipolar Disorders Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global bipolar disorder treatment market include, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Co, Apotex Technology Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka holdings co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, AstraZeneca, Allergan plc., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

