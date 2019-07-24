Blood Screening Market: Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Is Predicted To Grow

A blood screening is the process of laboratory testing for extracting blood prior to blood transfusion. The test is performed to ensure that recipients receive safe blood products. There are various blood screening procedures for donated blood to ensure that blood units are safe. Blood samples collected during donation undergo laboratory screening for Transfusion-Transmissible Infections (TTIs). In screening technique, blood sample is tested for evidence of certain infectious disease pathogens such as hepatitis B and C viruses and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). There are different types of assay used for blood screening, which include Immunoassays (IAs) and nucleic acid amplification technology (NAT) assays. Immunoassays (IAs) is further subcategorized into enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIAs), haemagglutination (HA)/particle agglutination (PA) assays, and rapid/simple single-use assays (rapid tests).

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2409

Blood Screening Market- Drivers

Increasing demand for NAT over ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) test due to high sensitivity and specificity for viral nucleic acid is boosting growth of the blood screening market. For instance, in 2018, Grifols received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for two blood screening assays- Procleix Ultrio Elite and Procleix WNV. Both assays run on the fully automated NAT blood screening platform: Procleix Panther system. The Procleix Panther system with these assays helps blood centers to efficiently screen for infectious diseases and eliminates the need of batch processing.

Increasing number of blood donations campaigns by the government, blood donor agencies, and NGO’s are expected to propel growth of the blood screening market. For instance, according to the WHO reported data in June 2017, around 112.5 million blood donations are collected globally and around half of these are collected in high-income countries, highlighting 19% of the world’s population. Moreover, increase in initiatives by the government to create awareness among the people regarding safety of the donated blood is expected to drive growth of the market. For instance, in 2014, World Health Organization (WHO) recommended to establish a national blood system with well-organized and coordinated blood transfusion services, effective evidence-based and ethical national blood policies, and legislation and regulation that can provide sufficient and timely supplies of safe blood and blood products to meet the transfusion needs of all patients.

Blood Screening Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global blood screening market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the blood screening market, owing to acquisitions by major players in the region. For Instance, in July 2017, Grifols acquired the NAT (Nucleic Acid Testing) donor screening unit from the U.S. Company Hologic for a purchase price of US$ 1,850 Million. This agreement bound to research, development, and manufacture of assays and instruments activities by using NAT technology that allows detection of infectious agents present in blood and plasma donations, contributing to greater transfusion safety.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the blood screening market due to increasing government initiatives and rising awareness regarding transmission of diseases during blood transfusion. For instance, in June 2015, a National Blood Donor Vigilance Programme (NBDVP) was launched in India on the World Blood Donor Day. The objectives of the NBDVP is to increase blood donation frequency and reduce the frequency of adverse event and to analyze the risk factor and evaluate preventive measure.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2409

Key Player operating in the blood screening market include Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abbott Laboratories, Biomérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers (A Subsidiary of Siemens AG), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) and Becton, Dickinson and Company.