Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Packaging Services in Healthcare Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2026

Blow-fill-seal (BFS) is a manufacturing technique used for packaging of injectable solutions, antibiotics, ophthalmological drops, suspensions, infusion solutions, solutions for hemofiltration, and others. In this technique, a container is formed, filled, and sealed, all in one step. It is a type of aseptic packaging system requiring no human intervention. The container can be filled with very low volume (0.1ml) to very large volume (100ml and above) and the configurations of the vials can be changed during the procedure.

New technologies emerging in blow, fill, and seal manufacturing technique is expected to boost the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging service in healthcare market growth

The introduction of new technologies by key players in the market is expected to increase the demand for blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services, which is in turn expected to propel the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH introduced a horizontal flow wrapping machine, Sigmapack HML. This machine is used in the last process of blow-fill-seal (BFS) for hermitic sealing of vials. It can seal 350 packages/min. It is designed in a compact size and can be integrated into operation line as well as a standalone system. It also provides ultrasonic sealing for heat-sensitive products.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2745

Similarly, in May 2018, Weiler Engineering Inc. developed LAB + ASEP TECH Blow/Fill/Seal (B/F/S) machine. It is designed in a compact size, which allows installation of it in confined spaces. It is designed specifically for laboratories, small scale production, clinical trials, drug shortages, biologics, and vaccines. Such emerging technologies in blow-fill-seal (BFS) is expected to drive the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market growth.

The global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market was valued at US$ 240.2 million in 2017 anhttps://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2745d is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Acquisitions by the key players in the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market is expected to have a positive influence on the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market growth. For instance, in January 2019, NextPharma, a contract development and manufacturing organization, acquired Santen SA, a contract manufacturing organization, for expansion of its manufacturing facility. It took over all the production facilities of Santen in Tampere, Finland.

Furthermore, key players also participate in various conferences and events to showcase their capabilities in the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market growth. For instance, in May 2018, Rommelag participated in Achema, a world exhibition congress on chemical engineering, environmental protection, and biotechnology. It showcased its blow-fill-seal (BFS) technhttps://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2745ology in the exhibition. The services offered by Rommelag involves the tailored system configurations, the in-house support for the planning phase of pharmaceutical production, and the after-sales services. Hence, such strategies are expected to drive the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market growth.

However, presence of alternatives such as aseptic processing (liquids are sterilized thermally and packaged into sterilized containers), which is still used in parenteral applications, is expected to hamper the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global blow-fill-seal (BFS) packaging services in healthcare market include Recipharm AB, Automatic Liquid Packaging Solutions, Llc, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Catalent, Inc, Horizon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Unither, ApiJect Systems Corporation, LESVI, and Asept Pak, Inc.

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2745

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr.Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email:[email protected]