Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Sales And Trends Forecast To 2026

Bovine blood plasma derivatives are products containing proteins that are obtained from the blood plasma of bovine animals using physico-chemical or other fractionation processes. Bovine blood plasma include, Factor VIII and IX Concentrate, Anti-Inhibitor Coagulation Complex (AICC), Albumin, immunoglobulins, including Rh Immune Globulin, Anti-Thrombin III Concentrate, and Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor Concentrate. Plasma derivatives are used for protein structure analysis, sequence analysis, and biochemical research.

Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market- Drivers

Increasing use of bovine blood plasma derivatives in biopharmaceutical companies for cell culture technique, biotechnology, and research and development is expected to drive the market growth. For Instance, in November 2018, Wageningen University initiated the preclinical trial for Bovine plasma protein powder to assess the protein digestion kinetics and protection of the epithelial barriers including other markers for identification of gastrointestinal health, metabolic health, and vascular health, and satiating properties.

Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market – Restraints

Availability of prominent alternatives to bovine blood plasma derivatives is expected to hamper the market growth. For Instance, in April 2015, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Inc. – a life science and bioprocessing company — launched high-performance Fetal Bovine Serum alternative — Fetalgro. Fetalgro is proprietary blend of a calf serum base and proprietary additives that matches the Fetal Bovine Serum’s (FBS) cell growth capabilities in CHO, MRC-5, Vero, and a wide range of other cell lines.

Bovine Blood Plasma Derivatives Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global bovine plasma derivatives market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to witness significant market growth over the forecast period. Key players in the region are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies in order to expand their geographical presence, which in turn is expected to contribute to growth of the market in North America. For Instance, in August 2018, LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories acquired 180+ acre corporate dairy farms located adjacent to the existing corporate farm facilities in Bedford County, Pennsylvania. The acquisition has been made to expand its operations and establishments in the western part of Pennsylvania. By this acquisition, LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories intended to offer valuable biological raw materials to diagnostic and research companies around the world.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Market growth in the region is attributed to government initiatives and approvals to export products such as cattle protein and serum. For Instance, in June 2017, Government of China approved formal access for bovine blood products from New Zealand in the market in China. The approval was passed by the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China. Under the approval, the Ministry for Primary Industries New Zealand gave access to sixteen manufacturing plants to export products such as cattle protein and serum to China.

Key players operating in the global bovine blood plasma derivatives market include, Proliant Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories, Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. (Merck KGaA), Kraeber & Co GmbH, Auckland BioSciences Ltd., and Lake Immunogenics, Inc.