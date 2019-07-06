Calcium Lactate Market Growth 2019: Current Trends will Grow Market at XX % CAGR by 2025

The global calcium lactate market size is expected to witness potential gains in the future, and register a significant CAGR of 1.7% in terms of value over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Market Overview

Calcium lactate is a salt that contains two lactate anions for each calcium cation (Ca2+). Calcium lactate is used to prevent and to treat calcium deficiencies such osteoporosis, osteomalacia/rickets, hypoparathyroidism, and latent tetany. Calcium lactate is found in daily dietary supplements as a source of calcium. Lactic acid is neutralized with calcium carbonate or calcium hydroxide to commercially prepare calcium lactate. According to the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), calcium lactate can be used in food, except in infant foods and infant formulas, at levels not to exceed current good manufacturing practice. It is used as a firming agent, flavoring agent, leavening agent, stabilizer, and thickener.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of calcium deficiency and associated diseases is expected to boost growth of the calcium lactate market. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, over 200 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis. Increasing geriatric population is also expected to contribute to the market size over the forecast period. People above 65 years of age may suffer from calcium deficiency. Calcium supplements in the form of gluconate, lactate, or phosphate can be used to strengthen bones.

However, high consumption of calcium lactate or any calcium supplement may lead to some health risks such as kidney stones, increased risk of prostate cancer, constipation, calcium buildup in blood vessels, and difficulty absorbing iron and zinc. According to the paper ‘Calcium and Calcium Salts’, published in the Journal of The Association of Physicians of India in February 2017, Calcium supplements are generally well tolerated; however, some patients complain of gastrointestinal symptoms, including constipation ,gas, flatulence, and bloating. Such adverse effects of calcium intake can hinder consumption of calcium lactate and affect market growth over the forecast period.

Antioxidant peptides eliminate free radicals in the human body without harmful effects. Calcium lactate, along with glucose and casein peptone can be used to prepare such antioxidant peptides. Calcium lactate along with urea can also be used as a self-healing agent for cementitious materials crack repair. For instance, a team of researchers from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology used urea–calcium lactate medium to produce CaCO3, which was later used to develop ureolytic/non-ureolytic bacteria co-cultured self-healing agent for repairing cracks in cementitious materials. Such advancements related to calcium lactate can boost its application in the pharmaceuticals and construction industries. Therefore, key players in the market can focus on commercializing such developments to enhance their market share.

Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the global calcium lactate market, with China and India poised as major growth engines. This is attributed to significant growth in the pharmaceutical and food processing industries in the region. North America is also expected to witness significant growth in the calcium lactate market due to presence of major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnsons.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global calcium lactate market include, Alfa Chemical Corporation, Wego Chemicals & Minerals Corp., Haviland Enterprises, Inc., and Action Labs Inc.

