Cathepsin Inhibitors Market Poised to Take Off by 2026

Cathepsins are a group of lysosomal proteases (enzymes that degrades protein), found in all animals and other organisms, and perform a key role in cellular protein turnover. Cathepsin family includes serine proteases, aspartic proteases, and cysteine proteases. The aspartyl protease class is composed of cathepsins D and E. The cysteine protease class comprises cathepsins B, L, H, K, S, and O. Cathepsin G includes serine protease class. Currently, there are no approved cathepsin inhibitors in the market, however various research and development activities are under process for the development of novel cathepsin inhibitors for treatment of various conditions such as cancer, traumatic brain injury, Ebola infection, and others.

Cathepsin Inhibitors Market Drivers

Various key players in the market are conducting clinical trials to gain approval for cathepsin inhibitors, which are under development phase and are expected to gain approval in the near future.

For instance, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.’s product, Odanacatib, also known as MK-0822, is under Phase 2 clinical trial. MK-0822 is a cathepsin K inhibitor under development for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Hence, presence of novel products in the pipeline is expected to significantly support growth of the cathepsin inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, high prevalence of diseases for which cathepsin inhibitors are being developed may rise demand for such novel treatment approaches in the near future. For instance, according to the data published by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of death and disability in the U.S. TBIs contribute to about 30% of all injury deaths. 153 people in the U.S. die per day, from injuries that include TBI.

Cathepsin Inhibitors Market Regional Analysis

North America cathepsin inhibitors market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cathepsin inhibitors market, owing to the high prevalence of disease such as cancer, which will increase demand for novel cancer treatment approaches such as cathepsin inhibitors in region.

For instance, according to the data published by National Cancer Institute, it was estimated that in 2018, around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. and around 609,640 people will die from the disease.

Europe cathepsin inhibitors market is also expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to frequent research and development activities by key players for the development of new cathepsin inhibitors in the region. For instance, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, is developing RO5459072, a cathepsin S inhibitor, on the immune response to a gluten challenge in volunteers with celiac disease.

Cathepsin Inhibitors Market Key Players

Key players operating in global cathepsin inhibitors market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Virobay Inc., LEO Pharma, and others.

Cathepsin Inhibitors Market Taxonomy:

The global cathepsin inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, and region

By Product Type-

Cathepsin S Inhibitors,Cathepsin K Inhibitors,Cathepsin B Inhibitors,Cathepsin L Inhibitors

By Indication-

Cancer,Traumatic Brain Injury,Ebola Infection

