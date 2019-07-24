Cell and Gene Therapy Market Research Report 2018 Analysis by New Progresses, Revenue, New Applicants, Industry Concentration Rate 2026

Cell therapy is the administration of living cells in patients for the treatment of a disease. The source of cell can be autologous or allogeneic, which can be derived from stem cells such as bone marrow. Stem cells therapy is used in bone marrow transplantation. Gene therapy is the introduction, removal, or change in the patient’s genetic code for treatment of a disease. Moreover, it modifies the expression of an individual’s genes or repair abnormal genes. The therapy involves administration of nucleic acid (DNA/RNA) with carriers called as vectors.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cancer diseases is a major factor driving the cell and gene therapy market growth. According to the World Cancer Research Funds and the American Institute for Cancer Research, in 2018, there were around 18 million cases of cancer, of which around 9.5 million were in men and around 8.5 million in women, globally. Moreover, introduction of innovative products and rich pipeline of cell and gene therapy is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, around 150 gene therapies are currently in the development stage. Gene replacement accounts for around two third of gene therapy pipeline. However, around 49% of gene therapies are under preclinical and discovery stages. During 2012-18, around 351 gene therapy deals were signed. For instance Gilead’s Kite Pharma received exclusive rights to Sangamo Therapeutics’ zinc finger nuclease gene editing technology, for $3.2bn.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease and cancer is expected to propel growth of cell and gene therapy market

Gene therapy aims at influencing the course of various genetic and acquired disorders at the genetic level whereas cell therapy targets various diseases at the cellular level i.e. by restoration of a certain cell population or using cells as carriers of therapeutic carrier. High prevalence of cardiovascular disease is expected to propel demand for cell and gene therapy, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), May 2017, around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular disease in 2016 globally, which accounts for 31% of all worldwide deaths. According to WHO, in 2012, cancer was the second leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally, with around 14 million new cases registered in 2012 and in 2015, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths, worldwide. Moreover, WHO stated that the number of new cases is expected to rise by around 70% by 2030.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders in North America is expected to bolster the market growth

North America holds dominant position in the global cell and gene therapy market, owing to high prevalence of genetic disorders. According to the U.S. Pharmacist Journal, January 2018, annually, around 1.2 million adults are diagnosed with early symptoms of brain disorders, of which 21% are due to Alzheimer’s disease, and the total number of new cases of Parkinson’s disease and traumatic brain injuries is around 135 million in U.S.

Moreover, increasing research and development activities is expected to increase demand for cell and gene therapy. According to the Catalyst report, in December 2018, around 289 novel cell and gene therapies were in development for a variety of diseases, of which around 111 medicines were for cancer and around 28 medicines were for cardiovascular disease. These medicines in development are either in clinical trials or awaiting for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Key Players

Major players operating in the global cell and gene therapy market include Amgen, Biogen, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, Spark Therapeutics, Agilis Biotherapeutics, Angionetics AVROBIO, Freeline Therapeutics, Horama, MeiraGTx, Myonexus Therapeutics, Nightstar Therapeutics, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., and MEDIPOST.