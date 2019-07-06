Cell Counting Devices Market describes its growth, size, share

Cell counting is a method of counting or quantifying the cells. This method is used to determine the concentration and viability of cells. There are various types of methods present for counting of cells such as counting chambers, by plating and calculating colony forming unit, or by automation, which includes electrical resistance mechanism, flow cytometer, image analysis, and stereologic cell counting. Some of the indirect methods of cell counting are spectrophotometry and impedance microbiology technique. Cell counting is important for diagnosis and treatment of diseases. It is also used by researchers to study the behavior of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, etc. and to estimate the amount for addition of reagents in an experiment. Life expectancy of cancerous cells is determined through cell counting method.

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to fuel the global cell counting devices market growth over the forecast period

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases including as sepsis, malaria, influenza, measles, cholera, vector-borne disease, chikungunya, poliomyelitis, etc. is expected to increase the demand for cell counting method for diagnosis, which in turn may drive the global cell counting devices market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, around 219 million people were infected with malaria in around 87 countries and around 435,000 died due to malaria. According to the same source, in 2017, Africa region was accounted with highest cases around 99.7% of malarial infection, due to plasmodium falciparum, followed by Western Pacific with 71.9%, and Eastern Mediterranean with 69%. Malarial infection, due to plasmodium vivax was found to be dominant in North America region with 71.4% cases in 2017. Thus, this factor is expected to influence positively the global cell counting devices market growth.

The global cell counting devices market was valued at US$ 5,905.2 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and merger and acquisitions adopted by key players is expected to fuel growth of global cell counting devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Corning Inc., a manufacturer of products related to material science, entered into an agreement with CytoSMART Technologies B.V. to develop a device for simplification of mammalian cell counting in laboratories. CytoSMART developed a new technology, which was used in the cell counting device of Corning Inc. The new technology enables a faster process for counting cells.

Furthermore, companies also participate in events and conferences to exhibit their products to increase awareness about their products. For instance, in February 2019, Miltenyi Biotec participated in Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) conference held in Washington, DC wherein it exhibited its product, MACSQUANT X. It is a fully automated flow cytometer used for analyzing physical and chemical properties of cells. It contains a robotic pipette arm, which enables precise staining and labelling of slides. Similarly, in March 2018, Tip Biosystems participated in a conference, Analytica held in Germany, to exhibit its spectrophotometer device, Photpette. It is a portable device used for analyzing cell density and viability and allows ultra-fast measurements. Hence, this factor is expected to support the global cell counting devices market growth.

However, product recalls may hamper the global cell counting devices market growth. For instance, in 2019, Beckman Coulter Inc. product UniCel DxH 600 Coulter Cellular Analysis System was recalled by U.S. Food & Drug Administration, due to false results.

Some major players operating in the global cell counting devices market include Paul Marienfeld GmbH & Co. KG, ChemoMetec A/S, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tip Biosystems, Corning Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

