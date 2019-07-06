Cell Culture Media for Vaccine Market Size, Growth and Comparison by Regions, Types and Applications

Cell culture media for vaccine plays a major role in advanced healthcare, as it regulates the cell cycle. It is the growth medium, available in liquid or gel form, developed to support growth of microorganisms, cells, or small plants.

The global cell culture media for vaccine market size was valued at US$ 1,235.5 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7 % over the forecast period (2018 – 2026)

High prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 9,105 tuberculosis cases and around 42,743 cases of lyme disease were reported in the U.S. Also, according to the study conducted by University of Oxford, 2018, the measles cases are currently high in several European countries, where over 82,500 measles cases were registered in Europe in 2018. The number was thrice as compared in 2017, while 15 times in comparison with 2016. Moreover, increasing availability of innovative bovine blood plasma derivatives is expected to augment the market growth. For instance, in April 2015, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Inc., a life science and bioprocessing company, launched high-performance Fetal Bovine Serum alternative — Fetalgro. Fetalgro is a proprietary blend of a calf serum base and proprietary additive that matches the Fetal Bovine Serum’s (FBS) cell growth capabilities in CHO, MRC-5, Vero, and a wide range of other cell lines.

However, high risk of contamination is expected to hinder the market growth. The use of serum in vaccine production leads to problems such as the components of bovine serum being carried into the vaccine as a contaminant from the cell culture medium.

The increasing investments by government organizations and manufacturers focusing on promoting immunization is expected to drive the cell culture media for vaccine market. For instance, in 2015, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) introduced a five-year initiative, Healthy People 2020 to improve immunization as well as to reduce the disparity rates caused majorly due to pneumonia, shingles, and influenza. The organizations worked directly with physicians and provider offices, home health agencies, hospitals, and beneficiaries under the guidance of Health Service Advisory Group (HSAG) to promote their initiative.

Moreover, increasing number of vaccine clinical trial in the North America is expected to augment the market growth. For instance, in April, 2018, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. enrolled participants in the U.S. for a Phase 2 clinical trial of the company’s universal flu vaccine candidate, M-001.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global cell culture media for vaccine market include HiMedia Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Sartorius AG, Proliant, Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty. Ltd., Rocky Mountain Biologicals, Valley Biomedical, Moregate BioTech, Atlanta Biologicals, Creative-Biolabs, Life Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd., Axil Scientific Pte Ltd., Indian Immunologicals Limited, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and Valneva SE

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is a major factor driving the global cell culture media for vaccine market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in August 2017, around 104 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported, where 66 cases were associated with influenza A viruses and 38 cases were associated with influenza B viruses in the U.S. Moreover, the government initiatives for increasing awareness among the populace regarding prevention of diseases facilitated by vaccines is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, flu vaccinations prevented around 1.9 million flu illnesses, 966,000 flu-associated medical visits, and around 67,000 flu-associated hospitalizations, representing 6.5% lowering of disease burden in the U.S.

However, high risk of contamination may hinder the market growth. According to the article published in ResearchGate, 2014, fetal bovine serum (FBS) is known to contain factors such as endotoxins, mycoplasma, viral contaminants, and prions that can lead to bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

