Cell Processing Market Analysis, Challenges, Top Manufacturers, Key Countries With Forecast To 2026

Cell processing includes a series of activities from collection of cells from donor, extraction of cell till the storage, and distribution of cells to receiver for cell therapy. Cell processing involves distinct processes of cell collection, cell isolation, cell analysis, cell expansion, washing and concentration, preservation, and distribution.

Cell therapy is defined as the administration of living whole cells in a patient for the treatment of a disease. The origin of the cells can be from the same individual (autologous source) or from another individual (allogeneic source). Different types of cells can be used for cell therapy such as hematopoietic stem cell, embryonic stem cell, skeletal muscle cells, mesenchymal cells, and neural cells. Cell therapy is used for treating cancers, autoimmune diseases, urinary and infectious diseases, rebuilding damaged cartilage in joints, repairing spinal cord injuries, improving a weakened immune system, and helping patients with neurological disorders.

Global Cell Processing Market: Drivers

The global cell processing market size is expected to increase, owing to rising demand for cell therapy. Cell therapy is the only curative treatment for many diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disease, and neural disease. According to the Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (WBMT), in 2012, around one million stem cell transplantations were performed, worldwide.

Continuous research and development for new innovative techniques for cell isolation, concentration, and preservation is another major factor driving the cell processing market size. According to University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) 2016 research report, researchers have developed a new magnetic ratcheting system to separate and organize cells suspended in fluid samples by their subtle biochemical differences. The system sorts cells more quickly and accurately and perform simple, rapid automation of cell analysis and can separate therapeutic cells from non-therapeutic cells. Global Cell Processing Market: Restraints

The major restraining factors affecting the cell processing market revenue includes safety issues for patients, commercialization of cells. It also includes safety issues for preservation and distribution of cells or customized cell therapies for patients. Failures of stem cell therapy trials due to stringent rules and regulations also hamper the cell processing market growth. For instance, in 2014, a U.S.-based company Athersys Inc. along with Pfizer conducted a clinical trial on stem cell product Multistem infusion in patients with ulcerative colitis. The trial failed to meet efficacy end points from the FDA in interim analysis.

Global Cell Processing Market: Regional Analysis

North America holds dominant position in the cell processing market, owing to new technological developments in the field. For instance, Cesca Therapeutics, a U.S.-based company, launched a new device for cell processing CAR-TXpress in 2017. The device integrates multicomponent automation steps, including T-cell isolation, purification, culture expansion and washing, single cassette-based automated -196°C cryopreservation, and retrieval of cells.

Asia Pacific cell processing market revenue is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of cell banks in economies such as China, India, Singapore, and Malaysia. A Singapore-based company Cordlife has the largest cord blood bank in Singapore and is the first bank in Southeast Asia to achieve dual accreditation from the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB) & Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

Global Cell Processing Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global cell processing market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Sartorius AG, Stemcell Technologies, Terumo Bct, Inc. (subsidiary of Terumo Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cesca Therapeutics, Biosafe, Cryo-Cell, and Americord.