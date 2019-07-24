Childhood Absence Epilepsy Treatment Market Strategies and Forecasts, Overview And Companies By 2026

Childhood absence epilepsy diagnosis revolves around identifying symptoms and categorizing the epilepsy type based on those symptoms. Diagnostic methods and techniques for childhood absence epilepsy include electroencephalogram (EEG)/video telemetry, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI scans), and blood tests. In electroencephalogram (EEG)/video telemetry, electrical signals from brain are recorded in a computer by asking the patient to hyperventilate for 3 to 5 minutes, which triggers an absence seizure. The EEG then shows spikes and wave discharges at 3 Hz (cycles per second) that are generalized in nature (similar on both sides of the brain). Structural causes behind epilepsy can be understood with the help of MRI scans (as some patients suffering from epilepsy due to brain damage can be found by a MRI scan). Blood tests may be required to diagnose any medical conditions, which may be the reason behind epilepsy.

Market Dynamics

Key players in the market are focused on the development of new drugs for the treatment of childhood absence epilepsy. Factors such as increasing prevalence of the disease, increasing accessibility of medications, and presence of drugs in pipeline for childhood absence epilepsy treatment (Insys therapeutics and Cavion, Inc.) are expected to boost the global childhood absence epilepsy treatment market growth. Product launches by generic manufacturers in the U.S. as well as globally is expected to support growth of the market. For instance, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched generic lamotrigine orally disintegrating tablets in the U.S. in 2016. Moreover, a number of manufacturers such as Insys Therapeutics (Cannabidiol) and Cavion, Inc. (CX-8998) have drugs in phase II stage in clinical trials and these therapies are expected to be launched over the forecast period.

Increasing focus of market players to target the unmet needs of absence epilepsy patients is expected to boost childhood absence epilepsy treatment market growth over the forecast period

Childhood absence epilepsy starts between the ages of 4 to 7 years, rarely the seizures may start under 4 years of age and late as 8 years of age. Manufacturers are engaged in research and development of new drugs for the treatment of childhood absence epilepsy. Furthermore, pipeline of therapeutics for other forms of pediatric epilepsy is strong and epilepsy medications are majorly effective for the treatment of more than one type of seizure. Presence of strong pipeline for overall pediatric epilepsy may result in growth in global childhood absence epilepsy treatment market size. Some of the market players involved in the research and development of drugs for childhood absence epilepsy include INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Cavion, Inc. The market entry strategy for pipeline drugs is based on initially seeking approval for multiple indications including childhood absence epilepsy. Insys Therapeutics has Cannabidiol oral solution for the treatment of childhood absence epilepsy and various other indications in phase 2 of clinical trials (estimated study completion date is November 2019). Cavion, Inc. has CX-8998 for the treatment of childhood absence epilepsy in phase 2 clinical trials (estimated study completion date is November 25, 2018).

Some of the major players operating in the global childhood absence epilepsy treatment market include Cavion, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Insys Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.