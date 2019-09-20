China Deorbits Its Second Space Laboratory, the Tiangong-2

China deorbited its second experimental space laboratory, Tiangong-2, on 19th July 2019 as planned, following which it burnt up in the Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

The Tiangong-2 was never intended to have a permanent spot in space, and had a controlled descent into the Earth’s atmosphere, unlike its predecessor, Tiangong-1. The deorbiting of the space station was carried out as planned after it successfully completed its tasks, which involved testing of China’s capabilities to manned, research operations in the low earth orbit, and furthering the country’s ‘3-step Strategy’ of development which has seen 11 manned-spacecraft deployments, 2 space stations, and put 14 astronauts in. The China Manned Space Agency announced that the decommissioned space station had entered Earth’s atmosphere at 21.06 Beijing time, and burnt up over the South Pacific Ocean.

Unlike the Tiangong-1, which had crashed into the South Pacific Ocean in April 2018 after scientists lost communication with it in March 2016, the Tiangong-2 was brought back into Earth’s atmosphere in a controlled method. The space station was 34 feet in length, with a maximum diameter of 14 feet, 8,600 kg worth of mass, crew size of 2 astronauts and life support resources lasting 30 days. The space laboratory was launched in September 2016, and has achieved some interesting milestones which include hosting 2 astronauts from the Shenzhou 11 spaceflight, and a series of successful dockings that included the cargo vessel Tianzhou-1.

Decommissioning of Tiangong-2, does not mean that China’s space ventures are over, as the country plans another space station launch in 2020. Over the coming years, China plans to conduct more space missions, both crewed and un-crewed and join other space agencies around the world.