Chitin Market Overview by Increasing Demands and Sales 2018 to 2026

Chitin is the second-most abundant organic compound in nature and naturally occurs as a fibre forming polymer that plays a protective role in many lower eukaryotes similar to that of cellulose in plants. It is a long chain unbranched polysaccharide consisting of N-acetylglucosamine residues connected through β1,4 covalent bonds. Chitin plays an important role in biological structures such as insect peritrophic matrix, fungal cell walls, crustacean cuticles, cyst wall of protozoa and eggshells from nematodes. Owing to the varied characteristics chitin derivatives, such as chitooligosaccharides have many biotechnological applications. Chitin derivatives are also extensively used in areas which include biomedicine, pharmaceutical and food technology and agro-biosciences.

Chitin Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global chitin market is classified into:

α-Chitin

β-chitin

On the basis of end-use industry, the global chitin market is classified into:

Healthcare

Agriculture

Paper and Pulp

Personal care products

Biotechnology

Food and Beverages

Some of the major companies operating in the global chitin market include Biothera, Navamedic ASA, Kunpoong Bio Co. Ltd., Advanced Biopolymers AS, CarboMer Inc., Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Sonat Co., United Chitotechnologies Inc., Meron Biopolymers, Dalian Xindie Chitin Co. Ltd., QBas Co., TaizhouCandorly Sea Biochemical & Health Products Co. Ltd and PrimexEhf.

