Chloroform Market find out Growth Potential through Demand Forecast 2026

Chloroform is an organic compound with a molecular formula of CHCl3 and belongs to the group of compounds known as trihalomethanes. It is available in the form of a clear colorless liquid with a typical odor. Chloroform is relatively unreactive, conveniently volatile, and miscible with most organic liquids, thus being used as a common solvent for laboratory purposes. It is usually non-flammable in nature, though it burns under extreme conditions. It is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical industry and for producing dyes and pesticides.

Chloroform Market Taxonomy

On the basis of application, the chloroform market is classified into:

Reagent

Solvent

Intermediate

On the basis of end-use industry, the global chloroform market is classified into:

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Some of the major companies operating in the global chloroform market include Amadis Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, Chem Tik, MP Biomedicals, Tokyo Chemical Industry, abce CGmbH, AKos Consulting & Solutions, Mcule, Acadechem, Wutech, Molepedia, iChemical, IS Chemical Technology, Chembase.cn, and Life Chemicals.

