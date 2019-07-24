Clean Diesel Market Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Profits and Forecast 2026

The Clean Diesel Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Diesel is the world’s most efficient internal combustion engine, which provides more power and fuel efficiency than LPG and gasoline. Growing environmental concerns have resulted in the formulation of government regulations, in turn compelling manufacturers to create innovative methods used to meet emission standards. Clean diesel is a novel group of diesels, which contains 97 percent less Sulphur, made up of unconventional engines and effective emission control technology. Clean diesels are used on a large scale in transportation and to power various equipment in the mining, construction, and agriculture sectors. Clean diesels are cleaner, more fuel efficient, and offer more torque than other fuels. The clean diesel market, however, faces major competition from its gasoline, hybrid, and electrical counterparts.

Low diesel prices, government subsidies, stringent environmental regulations are major drivers for growth of the clean diesel market. The major challenge faced by this market is the production of nitrous oxide. Efforts are being made to cope with this issue by the incorporation of advanced emission control technologies. One of the most notable downsides is that diesel tends to cost more than gasoline engines.

Clean Diesel Taxonomy

On basis of the three part system components:

Fuel Ultra low Sulphur diesel (ULSD) Grade No. 1-D S15 Grade No. 2-D S15

Engine Electronic controls Common rail fuel injection Electro hydraulic solenoids Piezo crystal electric actuators Hydraulically amplified common rail CRI4 Variable injection timing Improved combustion chamber configuration Turbocharging

Effective Emission control Diesel oxidation catalyst Exhaust gas recirculation Diesel particulate Filters Selective catalyst reduction



On the basis of end-user

Agriculture

Transportation

Construction

Power generation

Mining

Public Safety

Others

Leading Players in Clean Diesel Market Includes: CDTI, Volkswagen, BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Nissan, Tetraneft Corporation, Spinelli International Company, Digable traders, and Camarona.

Common rail systems supply high injection pressures available at an accumulator, directly to the injector, thus providing better control, reduced emission, and better efficiency. Two ULSD standards are available, namely Grade No. 1-D S15, which is a highly unstable fuel with an lower gelling temperature than regular ULSD and Grade No. 2-D S15, which is regular ULSD. Companies such as Clean Diesel Technologies (CDTI) develop catalyst technologies and emissions control systems to meet the requirements of increasingly stringent environmental regulations and decrease emissions.

