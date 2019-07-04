Clear Aligners Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially over 2026

Clear aligners are used to straighten teeth for appropriate positioning of teeth. Clear aligners are the best substitute for old and conventional braces, and are designed in such a way that helps guide teeth into their proper position. Aligners take less time to complete the treatment procedure and are cost effective. They also avoid side effects such as plaque buildup, tooth decay, mouth sores, and injuries, which is caused by regular metal braces.

The clear aligners market is expected to gain significant traction owing to rising disposable income, people are willing to spend more on dental services, both medical and cosmetic. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, in the U.S., dental cosmetic services are becoming increasingly popular, with citizens spending majorly on professional teeth whitening and straightening.

The global clear aligners market size was valued at US$ 1,789.2 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Increased financial support for healthcare from public and private sources such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has reduced out-of-pocket spending. Therefore, spending on dental health has increased further over the past few years due to growing support from CMS and American Dental Association (ADA). For instance, according to the American Dental Association, in the U.S., dental care expenditure was valued at US$ 117.5 Bn in 2015.

Get HOLISTIC Request Sample Copy Of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2411

Rising government support in emerging economies for growth of healthcare sector is expected to drive growth of the clear aligners market during the forecast period. For instance, the Government of India permitted 100% FDI World Dental Federation for health and medical services and also reduced the custom duty on all medical devices, including dental devices from 7.5% to 5% in 2013-14, which in turn created a highly conducive environment for growth of the market in the country. Improvement in dental care infrastructure in emerging economies is another factor that is expected to fuel market growth. The dentist-population ratio has drastically improved in the past one to two decades. For instance, in 2014, the dentist-population ratio in India reached 1:10,000 from 1:300,000 in 1960.

Increasing prevalence of oral health diseases such as crooked teeth diseases (Malocclusion) is driving growth of the clear aligners market. The indication of crooked teeth includes crowding, cross bite, open bite, overbite, spacing, and underbite. According to the SRM Journal of Research in Dental Sciences, November 2014, the prevalence of crowding was around 51.4% in girls and 50.4% in boys, and cross-bite was around 18.3% in girls and 17.8% in boys in Indian schools children. Moreover, the prevalence of Angles Class 1 malocclusion was around 80.2% in girls and 78.4% in boys and the Angle class 2 malocclusion was around 19.8% in girls and 21.5% in boys, whereas the class 3 malocclusion was around 0.1% in boys, according to the above reference.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global clear aligners market include Align Technology, Inc., DynaFlex, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., SmileDirectClub, Straumann Group, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, and eXceed. Market players are focused on launching cost effective products for patients, thereby providing affordable options and propelling the market growth. For instance, in September, 2018, Dentsply Sirona Inc. introduced the SureSmile Aligner clear aligner solution at Dental Meeting in Orlando.

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2411

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.