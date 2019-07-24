Clostridium Vaccine Market Competitive Market Share, Market by Region, Product & Application, Forecast

Clostridium difficile infections are the most widely recognized cause of hospital acquired infectious diarrhea. There is a critical need for development of prevention vaccine for this disease. Clostridium difficile, is a gram-positive bacterium, which produces an anaerobic toxin that is transmitted through fecal-oral route. Clostridium difficile infection occurs during antibiotic treatment or can be caused due to healthcare associated infection with clinical manifestation ranging from asymptomatic infection to watery diarrhea or serious intestinal condition such as colitis and colonic perforation.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2359

Growing C. difficile infections at healthcare facilities and antibiotic resistance to treatment drugs are propelling demand for development of prophylactic options to reduce the risk of infection in vulnerable patients. A 2013 bulletin published from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined Clostridium difficile as urgent antibiotic-resistance threats in the U.S.

Clostridium Vaccine Market Drivers

Rising incidence and high prevalence of clostridium difficile infection is expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Incidence of clostridium difficile infection has been witnessing an increase since the recent past, due to its infection recurrence and antibiotic resistance. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015 around half a million people in the U.S. suffer from clostridium difficile infection in a year.

Moreover, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an estimated 37,900 patients were suffering from clostridium difficile infection in Canada in 2012. A review and meta-analysis of studies published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2016, conducted in China between 2010 and 2016, reported significant incidence of clostridium difficile infection in China.

Clostridium Vaccine Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global clostridium vaccine market and it is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period, owing to increased prevalence of Clostridium difficile in the U.S. and growing awareness regarding the adoption of preventive measurement in Clostridium difficile infection in this region.

For instance, according to CDC, in 2011; healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) caused by C. difficile was estimated to cause around half a million infections in the U.S. and 29,000 died within 30 days of the initial diagnosis.

Clostridium Vaccine Market Restraint

Increased risk associated with the failure of vaccine candidate during the clinical trial studies and high cost associated with late stage testing is expected to slow down commercialization of clostridium vaccine and restrain the clostridium vaccine market growth over the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2359

For instance, in December 2017, Sanofi terminated its phase III C. difficile clinical trial studies, due to the results of an interim trial analysis, which stated low probability of success with its C. difficile candidate. Moreover, discontinuation of Sanofi’s C. difficile vaccine program is expected to offer great future opportunity for Pfizer and Valneva to offer its vaccine to patients after getting the satisfactory regulatory approval in the futu