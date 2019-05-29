Coherent Market Insights Launches PHASE-XS, The First Exclusive Pipeline Database For Biologics And Biosimilars

Coherent Market Insights, a market intelligence and consulting company, has developed PHASE-XS, a unique database and analytical platform providing critical analysis of clinical trials (Phase 3 and Phase 4) conducted in the U.S. It tracks more than 25 critical drug trial parameters, enabling detailed analysis for the clients.

Is interested to know the market potential/forecast

Biologics and biosimilar are the new buzz in the global pharmaceutical industry. Biopharma accounts for nearly 20% of the share in the global pharmaceutical industry. Advanced biotechnology mediated products have aided in successful management of diseases such as cancer and rare diseases. Approvals of cell and gene therapy products such as Kymriah and Yescarta have led to a new wave of treatment approach among the industry players. Blockbuster brands such as Humira, Remicade, and Herceptin, have been performing consistently in the market. Therefore, looking at the potential market opportunity for biologics/biosimilars and owing to constant regulatory and price challenges in the pharmaceutical segment, big pharma companies have shifted their focus to biologics.

Moreover, the advent and increasing regulatory support for biosimilars is an attraction for generic players globally. The U.S. FDA has accelerated approvals of biosimilars. It approved five new biosimilars in 2017 as against one in 2015. Nearly US$ 46 Bn worth of biologic drugs are expected to go off-patent by 2022. Therefore, it is of critical importance to analyze your competition and decide your market entry before it’s too late.

The fact that majority of the drugs have been proven to be effective in the treatment of variety of cancers is what makes monoclonal antibodies lucrative, due to which manufacturers have vast number of monoclonal antibodies in the pipeline. Moreover, manufacturers have also begun (and introduced) trials for combination products including chemotherapy + antibodies, antibodies + antibodies, and antibodies + other therapies which are exhibiting potential in clinical trials

PHASE-XS includes clinical information about phase 3 and phase 4 products for biologics (excluding vaccines) and biosimilars.

