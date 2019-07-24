Conductive Inks Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 By Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

The Conductive Inks Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Conductive Inks Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Conductive Inks market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Conductive Inks Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Conductive ink results in a printed object, which conducts electricity. It is produced by infusing conductive substrates into ink. Conductive inks comprise silver, graphite, carbon, or any other type of precious metal coated base material. Conductive inks can be applied in different ways including, flexographic, screen print, spray, dip, stencil print, and syringe dispense, among others. Growing use of conductive inks in OLEDs, smart packaging, flexible displays, thin film transistors, and smart textiles is projected to surge the demand for conductive inks over the forecast period. Recent advancements in the printed electronics sector have enabled conductive inks find application in electronic and medical devices, which is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Conductive inks are being widely used in flexible displays, smart lighting, RFID tags, and so on. Rising demand for miniaturized and efficient electronic devices is also fueling the market growth. Smart devices, touch screens, printed batteries, and printed sensors are some of the major application areas of conductive inks, which is contributing to the positive growth of the market globally.

The global conductive inks market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,723.2 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2017 – 2025).



Conductive inks are used in printed electronics for better electric conductivity and efficient operation. Silver conductive inks are primarily applied in PV cells and membrane switches, which is identified to be the prime trend in the global conductive inks market. Consumer goods is a key application industry of conductive inks, for example, smart packaging, which contributes significantly to the market growth. In addition, conductive inks find application in printed circuit boards and biosensors. Need for printed materials for smart textiles as well as wearable electronics, for example, health monitoring, smart and OLED displays, etc. is fueling the demand for conductive inks globally.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Conductive Inks market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.