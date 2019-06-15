Consuming Alcohol in Moderation Can Also Increase Risk of Stroke

New study demonstrates that even moderate consumption of alcohol can increase risk of stroke.

These findings contradict previous research which suggests that having less than one drink in a day can protect against ischemic stroke. How much is too much when it comes to consuming alcohol has been the subject for extensive research. Alcohol consumption has been linked with hypertension and stroke incidence, however having less than one drink daily, otherwise termed as ‘moderate consumption’, was found to protect against stroke in comparison to drinking excessively on a daily basis.

A team of researchers from Oxford University, Peking University, and the Peking Union Medical College conducted a collaborative study to demonstrate the risk of stroke associated with moderate consumption of alcohol. The researchers analyzed records of almost 500,000 people in China who had enrolled in the China Kadoorie Biobank initiative. The researchers identified individuals who possessed gene variants linked with lower alcohol intake, namely, rs671 and rs1229984.

The researchers also studied participants’ drinking habits and health statistics over a period of 10 years. “In our population, men drink more than 20 times as much as women, so the two variants have large absolute effects on alcohol intake only among men,” the authors stated. The findings showed that male participants with the two genetic variants linked with lower alcohol intake exhibited a lower risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

The researchers concluded that moderate alcohol intake showed an increased stroke risk of 35% for every four extra alcoholic drinks in a day, and 280 g in a week. Co-author Prof. Zhengming Chen acknowledged, “The findings for heart attack were less clear-cut, so we plan to collect more evidence.”