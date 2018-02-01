Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market, 2018-2026 – Market Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Industry Trends: Coherent Market Insights

Pharmaceutical companies are now pushing hard to reduce overall manufacturing and research costs by outsourcing various processes related to research, development and manufacturing. Furthermore, patent expiration and generic drug competition, continue to fuel demand for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing organizations in the market.

Rising number of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals and clinical trials are supporting growth of biopharmaceutical industry, which in turn is fueling growth of the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market. For instance, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, from September 2008 to October 2018, there were around 288,064 clinical trial studies registered. In addition, there is a significant increase over the past few years with registered clinical studies of 205,428, 233,234, and 262,429 in 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively.

Market Dynamics

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) provide wide range of manufacturing services, which include contract packaging, quality testing, and development service to pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Biopharmaceutical companies prefer CMOs due to the complexity involved in manufacturing process of biomolecules, as it consists of different shape, size, and behavior with significantly complex process than pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, by outsourcing manufacturing capabilities from contract manufacturing organization, allows recruiter firms to focus more on the research and development (R&D), product development, and marketing aspects.

Growing Need to Outsource Small Molecules’ Manufacturing is expected to Augment Market Growth

Demand for small molecules is considerably high compared to large molecules, owing to its various advantages in manufacturing and clinical trial studies. For instance, according to Cambrex Corporation, 2017 report, small molecules dominates in the pharmaceutical industry, having 34 small molecule new entities being approved in 2017, which is the highest number in the last decade, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Furthermore, small molecules can be engineered to deliver strong therapeutic effect with small dose, below 10 mgs and even micrograms.

Rising Demand for Generic Drugs is expected to Propel the Market Growth

Development of generic drugs offer opportunities for manufacturers, as consumers’ demand for cost-effective pharmaceuticals is increasing. Patients being treated for chronic disease using generic drug are more likely to continue their drug therapy and have their prescriptions refilled than those using branded drugs. Moreover, the expiration of patents, emerging markets, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the efforts of governments and healthcare service providers have contributed to the increased use and acceptance of generic drugs. This increasing demand for generic drugs is offering lucrative growth opportunity for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing organizations in the near future.

Some of the key players operating in the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing market are Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, ATOS SE, Catalent, Inc., Covance, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Genpact Limited, Lonza Group, PAREXEL International Corporation, Quintiles Transnational Corporation, Abbvie, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., The Almac Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Piramal Enterprises Ltd.