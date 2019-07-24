Cross-linked Polyethylene Market Overview, Future Trends, Major Manufacturers, Detailed Growth Analysis To 2025

The Cross-linked Polyethylene Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Cross-linked Polyethylene Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Cross-linked Polyethylene market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Cross-linked Polyethylene Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Polyethylene are low cost commodity plastics that can be reused due to its thermoplastic nature. Cross-linking of polyethylene helps enhance its thermal resistance and the end product so obtained is transformed from thermoplastic to thermosetting plastic.

High density polyethylene (HDPE) segment dominated the market in 2016, according to the stats provided by Coherent Market Insights. Cross-linked HDPE is gaining traction over raw HDPE due to its thermosetting nature, high mechanical strength, and better stress crack resistance. Furthermore, cross-linked HDPE can be produced economically and thus, finds wide application in domestic and industrial plumbing services.

The global cross linked polyethylene market was valued at US$ 5,323.1 million and 2,941.2 kilo tons in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue and 6.1% in terms of volume during 2017 – 2025.



Leading Players in Cross-linked Polyethylene Market Includes: ExxonMobil Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, 3H Vinacom Co., Hanwha Chemicals, Arkema Group, AkzoNobel N.V., Falcone Specialities AG, Borealis AG, and PolyOne Corporation.

Automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing application area in the cross linked polyethylene market

Among application, automotive segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. The automotive sales in China grew by 15%, in the U.S. grew by 0.2%, and in Europe 7% Y-o-Y growth in 2016. Therefore, the automotive segment is expected to drive growth of the market due to the rapid growth in the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Cross-linked Polyethylene market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.