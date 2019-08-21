Cutting Capabilities of Free-Cutting Steels during Dry and Wet Machining

Researchers from National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI), Argentina used uncoated hard metal inserts at three cutting speeds to assess the tool wear during dry and wet turning of free-cutting steels

Free cutting steels (FCS) are those steels, which form small chips when machined and help to reduce the use of cutting fluids during the cutting processes. FCS are commonly used in several mass production fields such as the automobile industry and household appliances. These alloys contain sulfur and some other elements, including tellurium, bismuth and lead, which promote machinability. However, the high oxidation nature of water and its lack of lubrication capacity may lead to damage in cutting tool, thereby enhancing tool’s wear. Moreover, presence of toxic lead in these alloys has increased focus on non-toxic steels to produce minimum environmental pollution and better machinability.

Now, a team of researchers from National Institute of Industrial Technology (INTI), Argentina used uncoated hard metal inserts at three cutting speeds to assess the tool wear during dry and wet turning of free-cutting steels. The team used uncoated hard metal inserts and three commonly used cutting speeds: 150, 180, and 240 m/min to study three different grades of FCS, SAE 12L14, SAE 1215, and SAE 1212 in the research. To distinguish between wear rates for different FCS, machining conditions, and cutting speeds, the team experimentally investigated the wear evolution of the cutting tool. In terms of auto-lubrication characteristics, the steel grades SAE 12L14, SAE 1215, and SAE 1212 demonstrated improved machining capabilities compare to the lubricated conditions. The Taylor curves demonstrated that in terms of sensitive to the cutting speed and type of machining condition, SAE 12L14 was superior to other steel types.

Among the three FCS, the SAE 12L14 carbon steel was superior in terms of tool life for the lower cutting speeds. However, no significant differences were found for cutting speed of 240 m/min. The tool wear evolution was reduced in dry machining w.r.t wet machining independent of the steel alloy. This was owing to a higher adhesion of MnS found at the rake face of the cutting tool during the dry machining. The auto-lubrication characteristics in dry machining that demonstrated better cutting capabilities due to the adhesion of manganese sulfide (MnS), compared with the same machining configurations by using lubricant, were analyzed. The research was published in the journal MDPI Metals on May 12, 2019.