Cycling Wear Market research report presents a thorough study on the overall market by Application 2026

Cycling wear involves use of garments or gears for enhancing the performance or for comfort during cycling. Increasing number of people opting for cycling as a hobby and growing portion of the population living healthier lifestyles thereby rising participation in sports and fitness activities is driving growth of the cycling wear market.

Increasing awareness regarding advantages of exercise such as cycling due to media exposure and various health organizations is driving market growth. According to World Health Organization (WHO), commuters who cycle to work have 41% lower risk of dying from all causes than people who drive or take public transport. Cycles also help in reducing noise and air pollution, which is one of the major factors for increasing adoption of cycling, this in turn is fueling demand for cycling wear.

The global cycling wear market was valued at US$ 3,307.2 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of value, during the forecast period (2018 – 2025) to reach US$ 5,572.2 million by 2025.

Leading Players in Cycling Wear Market Includes: JRD Cycling, Castelli Cycling, Giro Sport Design, Champion System, Conquest Cycle Wear Ltd., Assos Of Switzerland Sa, Cuore Of Switzerland Inc., Endura Limited, Tewsn Cycling Gear Limited, Isadore Apparel, Rapha Racing Limited, 2xu Pty Ltd., Maap, Attaquer Pty Ltd., Blacksheep, Pas Normal Studios, Santini Maglificio Sportivo S.R.L. P.I. – C.F., Capo, Pedla, and Lumiere Cycling.

