Dendrimers, and polymer drug conjugates are nano–sized medicines used for therapeutic applications. In polymer drug conjugates, polymers are covalently bonded to the drug molecule and the linkers are biologically active. Dendrimers are highly water soluble, polyvalent, and have precise molecular weight. They act as carriers of drugs, and facilitate their administration in the body. Dendrimers also have other applications in diagnostic analyses, target therapy, and vaccines. They are also used for the treatment of cancer. Other commercially available polymer drug conjugates include VivaGel, Dendrimer – docetaxel, and Dendrimer – oxaliplatin among others.

Global Dendrimers and Polymer Drugs Conjugate Market Drivers

Product launches, and collaboration activities of manufacturers are expected to boost the global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market growth. For instance, in April 2019, VivaGel was officially launched in Australia by Aspen Pharmacare and commercialized by Starpharma. Vivagel is used for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis, a non-antibiotic therapy. It contains astodrimer sodium which is a type of dendrimer. It is the only treatment which is available over the counter, i.e., without prescription. Such partnerships are expected to propel the growth of global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market. Furthermore, in September 2015, AstraZeneca entered a license agreement with Starpharma Holdings Limited. AstraZeneca used their DEP technology, a type of dendrimer drug delivery system, to study several cancer compounds in the early phases of development.

Advancements in drug delivery systems with an edge over to the conventional drug delivery system is expected to propel the global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market growth. Dendrimers have more stability and prolonged circulation than the conventional (oral drug delivery system) approach of drug delivery system. Certain dendrimers are about 200 nanometer in size, and their high loading antigen capacity receives stronger responses from immune system than oral vaccines. For example, polyamidoamine (PMAM) is a dendrimer which has a spherical shape. PAMAM functionality can be altered and has highly reactive surfaces, hence it can deliver encapsulated drugs to the target cell more efficiently. This factor is expected to drive the global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market growth.

Global Dendrimers and Polymer Drugs Conjugate Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market. Presence of manufacturers like Eli Lilly & Co., Dade Behring and Nektar Therapeutics, potential customer base, and frequent research and development activities by key players is expected to drive North America dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market growth. For instance, in November 2016, Nektar Therapeutics commenced its investigational study on NKTR-102. The drug is being studied for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer. It contains irinotecan (dendrimer)/ Topoisomerase I inhibitor, and is currently in the third phase of clinical trial. Such key research and development activities are expected to drive the global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market growth.

Global Dendrimers and Polymer Drugs Conjugate Market Restraints

Disadvantages associated with employment of dendrimers and polymer conjugated drugs may hamper the global dendrimers and polymer conjugate market growth. Dendrimers are used in pharmaceutical industry, however their biological use is restricted due to their toxicity. The interaction between the positive charge present on the surface area of dendrimers and the negative charge present on the biological membrane leads to membrane erosion and thinning. It disrupts the membrane and can cause cytotoxicity, hematological toxicity and hemolytic toxicity. Hence, this factor may restrain the use of dendrimers and polymers in potential pharmaceutical applications, and also hinder the global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market growth.

Global Dendrimers and Polymer Drugs Conjugate Market Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global dendrimers and polymer drugs conjugate market include, Starpharma Holdings Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc., Eli Lilly & Co., Nektar Therapeutics, Dade Behring, Stiefel Laboratories, Cerulean Pharma Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen and CTI Biopharma Corp.