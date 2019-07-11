Dental Equipment Market Register a Hugh Growth In Healthcare Industry by 2026

Market Dynamics

Dental equipment finds extensive application in diagnosis and treatment of dental disorders such as dental cavities, gingival disease, and periodontal (gum) disease. Advent of 3D printing in dental industry creates a highly favorable environment conducive for market growth and helps dentists provide better services through use of highly efficient diagnostic and treatment tools.

Development of CAD/CAM & 3D printing is expected to drive dental equipment market growth

Incision during surgeries can be carried out precisely by using laser and electro surgery techniques. This will reduce the damage caused to tissues and will aid in faster healing. The time taken for prosthodontic restoration procedures has reduced to one day due to the development of CAD/CAM. By replacing conventional radiology equipment with digital radiology equipment equipped with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), treatment records can be archived.

High treatment costs in developed economies fueling influx of dental tourists in emerging economies

According to the New National Survey published in the American Dental Association in 2014, 40.2% of adults in the U.S. indicated that they would forego dental care due to high costs associated with it. According to 2016 statistics of the Oral Health Foundation, 88% of adults in the U.K.do not have dental insurance and around 63% of adults prefer visiting National Health Service (NHS) dentists rather than private dentists due to high costs associated with the later.

High dental cost involved in cosmetic dentistry dental caries, periodontal disease treatment and overall dental care in developed economies is fueling growth of dental tourism in emerging regions such as Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Rapid development of dental tourism hubs such as India and Brazil would spur growth of the dental equipment market in emerging regions.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include A-Dec Inc., 3M ESPE, Carestream Heath, Inc., Biolase Inc., Noble Biocare, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, and Institut Straumann AG.

Practice of dentists has shifted from being focused on disease treatment to preventive measures. This change in market dynamics is acting as a catalyst for development of new technologies for diagnosis and treatment of dental issues Growing awareness about dental care among consumers has translated into rising number of routine-check-ups and growing spending on maintaining oral health. This is in turn spurring demand for dental care equipment, including dental lasers, imaging systems, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems.

Increasing preference for refurbished dental equipment impacting the growth of overall dental equipment market

Budget constraints in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil and Eastern European countries is driving demand for refurbished dental equipment. This aids the newly established dental clinics and laboratories to achieve cost-efficiency with quality throughput. New dental equipment such as cone beam CT systems, vacuums & compressors, cad/cam, digital X-ray units and laboratory equipment involve high capital investment. This may increase the cost of patient dental procedures, thus negatively impacting the number of patient visits. Therefore, most dentists and hospitals in emerging countries prefer refurbished equipment, which in turn helps them pass on the cost-saving benefits to their patients.