Distilled Spirits Market 2018 – 2025 : Growth Recommendations By Experts

Distilled spirits are a class of alcoholic beverage obtained from distillation of mixture produced from alcoholic fermentation. The distillation process primarily increases the alcohol content and reduces the dilution by components such as water. This results in higher alcohol content in distilled spirits compared to brewed beverages. The minimum alcohol content in distilled spirit is 20% by volume and is therefore called hard liquor. However, the minimum alcohol content in wine, cider and beer is less than 10% by volume, therefore the drinks are not classified as spirits.



The increasing demand for alcoholic beverages among steadily growing adult and young demographic worldwide, is major factor propelling growth of the market. Moreover, rise in number of distribution channels such as outlets in airports, online sales, and separate counters for females fuel demand for alcoholic beverages, which in turn boosts the global distilled spirits market growth. R&D in manufacturing of distilled spirits plays an important role in the distilled spirits market, as demand for these products largely depends on changing taste and preferences of consumers.



Distilled Spirits manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Distilled Spirits Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major competitive vendors operating in the market. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)., Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Leading Players in Distilled Spirits Market Includes: Diageo plc, Pernod-Ricard SA, Constellation Brands Inc., Brown-Forman Corporation, Remy Cointreau SA, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits, Lapostolle SA and Berentzen-Gruppe AG.

Based on product, the market is segmented into whiskey, vodka, rum, gin, tequila, brandy and others. Vodka segment dominated the distilled spirits market in 2016. This dominance is due to the increasing demand for the premium and super-premium categories of vodka. Premium range of vodkas contain high-quality water this in turn, differentiates them from the regular varieties.

Based on the distribution channel, the distilled spirits market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, drug stores, online and others. The marketing strategies of these beverages is changing rapidly. According to WHO, alcoholic beverages marketing is not only restricted to traditional media including television and radio but also utilizes the direct marketing technologies including podcasts and internet.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Distilled Spirits market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.