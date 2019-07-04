Dual Specificity Protein Kinase TTK Market: Symptoms; causes, lifestyle

Protein kinase are critical regulators of diverse cellular functions and are widely known for their high affinity towards targets in a variety of pathological conditions. The pharmacology of kinase inhibitors have tremendously developed over the past two decades, facilitating most of the inhibitors to be available orally.

This gene is associated with cell proliferation, and is essential for chromosome orientation at the centromere during mitosis and is required for centrosome duplication. It is found to be a critical mitotic checkpoint protein for accurate segregation of chromosomes during mitosis. They have high utility as a therapeutic target in various application areas such as breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, solid tumor, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and others.

Dual Specificity Protein Kinase TTK Market – Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, solid tumor, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and others is expected to contribute to significant growth of the dual specificity protein kinase TTK market. For instance, according to the Cancer Research UK, it is projected that around 17 million new cases of cancer will be registered across the globe in 2018. Moreover, as per the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institutes of Health, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is one of the most lethal cancers worldwide with the highest incidence rates found in North America and in Western Europe while lower rates in Asian Africa, with the incidence rates of 7.2 and 2.8 per 100,000 populations, respectively in 2017.

Get the PDF brochure:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2373

Increasing number of pipeline molecules of dual specificity protein kinase TTK as a targeted therapy for various types of cancer is expected to propel growth of the dual specificity protein kinase TTK market. The pipeline dual specificity protein kinase TTK constitutes around 10-12 molecules, out of which around 7 molecules are developed by companies and others by the universities/institutes. For instance, in 2017, Bayer AG completed phase I trial studies for its pipeline molecule Empesertib (BAY 1161909) in solid tumors in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing investment by pharmaceutical companies has influenced growth of the market.

Dual Specificity Protein Kinase TTK Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global dual specificity protein kinase TTK market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America held dominant position in the global dual specificity protein kinase TTK market in 2017. This is owing to increasing research and development activities in oncology segment in the region. Moreover, rising incidence of various types of cancers is expected to propel growth of the market in this region. For instance, according to American Cancer Society, in 2017, around 13% of all the cancers diagnosed in adults aged 20 and above are rare cancers with the incidence of around 6 cases per 100,000 people per year.

Moreover, Asia pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the dual specificity protein kinase TTK market over the forecast period, owing to increasing R&D activities for cancer-based targeted therapies and government initiatives for cancer awareness in the region. For instance, in Australia, a non-profit organization called Rare Cancers Australia (RCA) is committed to improve the lives of patients with rare and less common cancers by promoting the significance of early diagnosis and increasing treatment options for the Australian population.

Dual Specificity Protein Kinase TTK Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the dual specificity protein kinase TTK market include Bayer AG, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Les Laboratoires Servier SAS, Nerviano Medical Sciences Srl, Netherlands Translational Research Center BV, and Pfizer Inc. Key players are focused on adopting market strategies such as new product developments and clinical trial approvals, in order to retain dominant position in the market. For instance, in September 2015, Servier and Nerviano Medical Sciences started their first in human clinical trial of the drug S 81694 (NMS-P153). This drug is an inhibitor of the mitotic checkpoint kinase MPS1.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2373

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.