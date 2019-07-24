Dyes and Pigments Market Analysis and Development Trends 2018-2026

Dyes and Pigments Market report 2018-2026 focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Dyes and Pigments market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Dyes and Pigments Industry.

Dyes and pigments are colorants extensively used in the printing, textile, and automotive industries. Dyes are ionizing and aromatic compounds that show affinity towards the surface they are applied to. Color modifiers such as methyl and ethyl groups are used to alter the color of dyes. Dyes are used as colorants for various polymers and textile dyeing applications, as well as in the biotechnology industry. Dyes are available in various forms such as granules, liquids, pastes, pellets, dry powders, and chips and serve various decorative, aesthetic, and artistic purposes.

Dyes and Pigments Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type of dyes, the dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Acid dyes

VAT dyes

Disperse dyes

Reactive dyes

Direct dyes

On the basis of pigments, the dyes and pigments market is segmented into:

Organic pigments

Inorganic pigments

Titanium dioxide pigments

Some of the major companies operating in the dyes and pigments market are Clariant AG, BASF SE, DIC Corporation Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Limited, Sudharshan Chemical Industries Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Lanxess AG, and Tronox Limited.

