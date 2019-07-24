Elderly Nutrition Market Adopts Innovation to Stay Competitive Forecast 2026

Elderly nutrition consists of vitamin, protein, minerals, lipids, and other, which help in maintaining nutritional balance as well as improving immunity to prevent diseases such as cancer, vitamin deficiency, neurological disorders, sarcopenia, and osteoporosis. Different types of nutrition products are majorly in form of drinks, powder, supplements, and others.

Market Dynamics

Increasing geriatric population prone to major life threatening diseases such as cancer, chronic diseases, and neurological disorders is a major factor driving elderly nutrition market growth. World Health Organization Prospectus, 2017, estimated a significant rise in geriatric population above 60 years, from 962 million in 2017 to reach 2.1 billion by 2050, and tis increase will triple in 2100, globally.

Moreover, rising number of government initiatives program regarding nutrition and diet are expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in September 2017, the Government of Tanzania launched National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Action Plan (NMNAP) for 2016-2021, to address malnutrition problems for development of nutrition level in healthcare sector. The Nutrition International’s Technical Assistance in Nutrition actively partnered with government of Tanzania for this project.

Increasing incidences of nervous disorders and chronic diseases in geriatric patients is expected to propel growth of the elderly nutrition market

Elderly nutrition is recommended for geriatric patients who are highly susceptible to various conditions such as diabetes, obesity, renal failures, chronic diseases, and other. Moreover, high prevalence of age related disorders such as organ failures, nervous disorders and cardiovascular diseases in geriatric patients is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, the Alzheimer Association Report 2017, estimated around 13.8 million people to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in the U.S., which is mostly observed in geriatric patients above 65 years. Moreover, in 2014, around 93,541 deaths registered from Alzheimer’s disease and reported the disease as fifth leading cause of death among Americans above 65 years.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases in Europe is expected to bolster the market growth

Europe holds dominant position in the elderly nutrition market, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to the European Heart Network, factsheet 2017, around 11.3 million new cases of cardiovascular diseases were registered in Europe and around 6.1 million cases of cardiovascular diseases were registered in European Union (EU).

Moreover, rise in geriatric population, majorly women, in this region is expected to propel demand for osteoporosis, which in turn is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, estimated around 20 million cases of osteoporosis in population aged above 50 years in 2015. These problems are greater in women than men and have high prevalence in comorbid chronic disease and disability.

Key Players

Major players operating in the global elderly nutrition market include Allergan, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Danone, Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, and Sanofi.