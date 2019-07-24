Electrosurgery Accessories Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 to 2026

Electrosurgery accessories are the additional products used in electrosurgical procedures. Electrosurgery is the application of a high-frequency alternating polarity radio wave, this high-frequency waves are used to cut, coagulate, desiccate, or fulgurate biological tissues. The electrosurgery accessories are used in different types of procedures such as gynecological, urological, neurological, and cosmetic surgeries. Pencils, specialty electrodes, return electrodes, suction coagulators, forceps, cords, and adapters are the most commonly used electrosurgery accessories.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2540

The accessories and technologies used in electrosurgeries are minimally invasive with less pain, less blood loss, minimum scarring, and reduced hospital stay. This has resulted in increasing demand for electrosurgical procedures by large patient population. New technological advancements, sophisticated products, and research studies in electrosurgery are highly contributing to the electrosurgery accessories market growth.

Global Electrosurgery Accessories Market: Drivers

The electrosurgery accessories market revenue is expected to rise, owing to increasing number of new product launches with latest technology. For instance, in 2018, Olympus Corporation launched dualknife J endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), an electrosurgical knife, which integrates submucosal injection to support efficient, safe, and more reliable ESD performance in short procedure time.

Furthermore, the electrosurgery accessories market size is also increasing due to rising demand for ambulatory surgeries by patients, as ambulatory surgeries involve electrosurgery associated with less pain, less blood loss, minimum scarring, and reduced hospital stay. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP) 2014 report, around 11.4 million outpatient surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 2014.

Global Electrosurgery Accessories Market: Restraints

The major restraining factor for electrosurgery accessories market growth is risk of accidents and fire cases due to inadequate knowledge about handling electrosurgery accessories such as specialty electrodes, return electrodes, and suction coagulators. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2016 report, around 57% of surgeons lack adequate knowledge and awareness in managing the equipment in Ireland.

Product recalls due to technical faults is another factor hampering the electrosurgery accessories market size. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled the product bipolar cord from Olsen Medical Group under Class 2 Device Recall, as the product was intruding into the sterile pouch seal during the surgical procedures, thereby increasing the risk of the seal being compromised.

Global Electrosurgery Accessories Market: Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to hold dominant position in the electrosurgery accessories market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of major competitors with new innovative products such as Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KLS Martin GmbH & Co. Kg, and Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg.

Asia Pacific electrosurgery accessories market size is expected to witness significant growth in future, owing to new product launches in the region for ease of electrosurgical procedures. For instance, in 2018, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation announced the launch of its new CUSA clarity ultrasonic tissue ablation platform in Japan. It is made in combination with ISOCOOL Bipolar Forceps, which as integral part of the product.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2540

Global Electrosurgery Accessories Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global electrosurgery accessories market include Medtronic PLC, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Ethicon, Inc. (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Megadyne Medical Products, Inc., and Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. Kg